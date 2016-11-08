

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - French automaker Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) said that Nissan's results, published in JGAAP, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2016/2017 , after restatements, will have a positive contribution to Renault's second-half 2016 net income estimated at 528 million euros.



Earlier today, Nissan Group reported its half-year net income attributable to owners of the parent slid 13.3 percent to 282.4 billion Japanese yen. Ordinary profit for the period declined 7.2 percent to 396.8 billion yen.



