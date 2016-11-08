Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2016) - CWN Mining Acquisition Corporation (TSXV: CWN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Wenjun Chu as the Vice President of Investments, effective on November 07, 2016. Mr. Chu has held Senior Management positions with Metath Investment Co., Ltd, Shanghai Heng Ji Pu Ye Asset Management Co. Ltd and Shanghai Puye Investment Co., Ltd since July 2005. Mr. Chu also held automotive engineering positions, including 8 years with Shanghai General Motor Ltd. Mr. Chu holds a bachelor's degree in automotive engineering from Tsingnua University.

Effective on November 07, 2016, Mr. Huijun Wang stepped down from his role as Vice President of Investments, and was appointed as Vice President of Administration.

Mr. Wenjun Chu's appointment is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About CWN Mining Acquisition Corporation

CWN Mining Acquisition Corporation is a mineral exploration company incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act with its head office in Surrey, British Columbia. The business of CWN is to further explore the TOP Project property with the objective of confirming and expanding the extent of mineralization on the property.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact Andrew Liu, Chief Financial Officer at (778) 389-9960.