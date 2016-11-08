Infortrend Flagship EonStor GS 4000 Offering Optimum Flexibility with 32 Front-end Ports in One Comprehensive Storage System

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today unveils the premium flagship series "EonStor GS 4000" designed with 32 front-end ports, surpassing all its previous generation storage systems to benefit users with unprecedented advantages in flexibility.

The EonStor GS 4000 aims to provide tremendous flexibility while reducing costs and complexity for building up an IT environment by increasing the number of host ports and supporting multi-protocol data access just in one system. The 32 front-end channel ports enable connectivity for hybrid FC-SAN, IP-SAN, DAS and NAS environment with converged host boards supporting multiple and interchangeable protocols including 8Gb/s or 16Gb/s Fibre Channel, 10GbE iSCSI (SFP+) and FCoE. There is additional support for 1GbE iSCSI, 10GbE iSCSI (RJ45) and 12Gb/s SAS host ports.

As a cloud-integrated unified storage, the EonStor GS 4000 integrates file, block and object services in one system with complete native cloud gateway features. In order to bring users a great experience to boost their cloud applications, Infortrend is offering free cloud license with purchase of any EonStor GS 4000 system till the end of 2016. Click here for more information about the promotion offer.

"By consolidating extreme flexibility and high performance in a single unified storage system, Infortrend's EonStor GS 4000 dramatically simplifies the deployment and management of storage systems while providing future-proof features that meet customers' evolving demands," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

