Vietnam's Leading Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Exhibition 2016 Will Open It's Doors to Welcome All Professionals in the Energy Industry





HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov.8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Vietnam's Leading Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Exhibition-- RE & EE Vietnam 2016 will open it's premier business platform at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), 799 Nguyen Van Linh, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam from 9 to 11 November 2016.

It is organised by UBM Asia and supported bythe Vietnam Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency Association (VECEA), Vietnam Automation (VAA), Energy Conservation Center HCM (ECC- HCM), EU-Vietnam Business Network (EVBN) and Ho Chi Minh Power Corporation (EVN-HCM).

This is a unit trade exhibition in Vietnam's power, renewable energy and energy efficiency industry. It will feature different ranges of products, technologies, equipment, and solutions showcased at private booths or international pavilions of local and international enterprises such as CJR Renewables, Conergy Asia, DNV GL Energy, Donasonic, Ecosphere Renewables, EVBN, Green Power Monitor, Ingeteam, Mitsubishi and many others.

During the exhibition, a series of insightful activities will provide full information on Vietnam's energy market, it's trends and development as well as introduce new technologies in this industry. Participants can learn from the Ministry of Industry & Trade, ECC- HCM, BIOTEC, King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi, and C.F.Nielsen, amongst others at RE & EE Vietnam's Technical Seminars, Workshops and Conference with the theme "Vietnam Energy Forum: Toward Sustainable Energy Development in Vietnam." Find out the full agenda and book your seat at RE & EE Vietnam's website: http://www.renergyvietnam.com/en-us/highlights/conference.

Day 1: 9th November, 2016

The Opening Ceremony keynote addressed by H.E. Mrs. Phan Thi My Linh and VVIPs guests, together with distinguished exhibitors, visitors, delegations and media representatives.

and VVIPs guests, together with distinguished exhibitors, visitors, delegations and media representatives. VVIP meeting with the participation of government representatives and leaders from energy associations.

with the participation of government representatives and leaders from energy associations. RE & EE Vietnam Technical Seminar at Seminar Room 2

Vietnam Energy Forum with the theme "Towards Sustainable Energy Development in Vietnam " at Seminar Room 2

" at Seminar Room 2 The co-located exhibition - Vietwater Expo & Forum 2016

Day 2: 10th November, 2016

RE & EE Vietnam Technical Seminar at Seminar Room 2

The EU-Vietnam Business Network at Seminar Room 2

The co-located exhibition - Vietwater Expo and Forum 2016

Exhibitors Networking Party at Main Lobby.

Day 3: 11st November, 2016

RE & EE Vietnam Technical Seminar at Seminar Room 2

The co-located exhibition - Vietwater Expo and Forum 2016

Best Show Awards.

