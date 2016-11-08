Tomorrow's Opening: VIETWATER 2016 Expo & Forum welcomes over 400 exhibiting companies specialised in water supply, wastewater treatment, sewerage and purification industries

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, Nov. 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, more than 400 exhibiting companies will take part in the 8th edition of Vietnam's leading international water supply, sanitation, water resources and purification event - VIETWATER 2016 at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam from 9 to 11 November 2016.

Organised by UBM Asia, this is the only trade exhibition, hosted by the Vietnam Water Supply and Sewerage Association (VWSA), with strong support from the Administration of Technical Infrastructure, the Ministry of Construction (MOC), International Water Association (IWA), Southeast Asian Water Utilities Network, Singapore Water Association, IESE, Taiwan Drinking Water Equipment Association, Taiwan Environmental Manufacturers Association and other organisations.

The exhibition expects to welcome over 11,000 industry players who are key decision-makers, leaders, managers, consultants, engineers, professionals and trade-visitors working in water supply, wastewater treatment, purification and sewerage from across the region and the world. All participants will have a chance to exchange and get the latest updates on market trends, innovations, solutions and technologies showcased at 13 international pavilions, including EU, France, Germany, Australia, Finland, Belgium, Japan, China, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand and Taiwan, amongst others.

At this 2016 exhibition, participants can learn the latest industry technologies and solutions from 40 topics presented at three-day technical free to attend seminars, workshops, and the first water international conference with the theme "Sustainable Water Supply & Sewerage Development Solutions in the context of Climate Change: Water Resource Degradation, Drought, Saline Intrusion".

Come and join VIETWATER 2016 from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm on 9-10 November 2016 and from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm on 11 November 2016 at SECC, 799 Nguyen Van Linh, Tan Phu Ward, District 7, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam. Admission to the exhibition and seminars is free to all trade visitors.

Discover Show Highlights for the three day exhibitions:

Day 1: 09th November 2016

- The Opening Ceremony keynote addressed by Ms. Phan Thi My Linh, Vice Minister, Ministry of Construction, Vietnam and VVIP guests, together with distinguished exhibitors, visitors, delegations and media representatives.

- VVIP meeting with the participation of government representatives and leaders from different water associations.

- 10 insightful topics presented at Vietwater Technical Seminar, Seminar Room 1

- The co-located exhibition -- RE & EE Vietnam 2016 Expo & Forum

Day 2: 10th November 2016

- Vietwater 2016 International Conference with the theme "Sustainable Water Supply & Sewerage Development Solutions in the context of Climate Change: Water Resource Degradation, Drought, and Saline Intrusion"

- Vietwater Technical Seminars at Seminar Room 1

- Vietnam-Australia Workshop on Water Quality Management and Technological Innovation at Meeting Room 2

- GEC Workshop at Meeting Room 4

- The co-located exhibition - RE & EE Vietnam 2016 Expo & Forum

- Exhibitors Networking Party at Main Lobby

Day 3: 11st November 2016

- Vietwater Technical Seminar at Seminar Room 2

- Small round table on Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) at Meeting Room 4

- The co-located exhibition - RE & EE Vietnam 2016 Expo & Forum

