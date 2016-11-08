

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market drifted into negative territory after opening higher on Tuesday following the positive lead overnight from Wall Street, as investors turned cautious ahead of the closely-watched U.S. presidential election later in the day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 39.88 points or 0.23 percent to 17,137.33, off a high of 17,247.04 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Sony is rising 0.8 percent, Panasonic is advancing 0.6 percent and Canon is adding 0.4 percent, while Toshiba is down 0.6 percent.



Automaker Toyota is advancing more than 1 percent and Honda is up 0.4 percent.



Fast Retailing is edging lower by less than 0.1 percent, while SoftBank is adding almost 1 percent after it reported an 80 percent increase in half-year profit. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up by less than 0.1 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is losing more than 2 percent and JX Holdings is down 0.1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Unitika is rising almost 3 percent, while Mitsui OSK Lines and Maruha Nichiro are advancing more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Japan Steel Works is losing more than 12 percent, Dowa Holdings is down more than 8 percent and Yamaha Corp. is lower by more than 5 percent.



The Nikkei business daily reported that Nikon plans to cut about 1,000 jobs in Japan over the next two to three years as its shifts resources from once core businesses to medical devices and other growth areas. Shares of Nikon are adding almost 1 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will see preliminary September figures for its leading and coincident indexes.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 104 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher Monday on the heels of news the FBI has once again cleared Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton of criminal charges related to her use of a private email server while Secretary of State.



The Dow jumped 371.32 points or 2.1 percent to 18,259.60, the Nasdaq soared 119.80 points or 2.4 percent to 5,166.17 and the S&P 500 surged up 46.34 points or 2.2 percent to 2,131.52.



The European markets ended the first session of the new trading week with strong gains. The DAX of Germany climbed 1.93 percent, the CAC 40 of France rose 1.91 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 1.70 percent.



Crude oil futures stabilized Monday after significant losses last week, as markets rallied on expectations Hillary Clinton will win a close election against Donald Trump. December WTI oil gained 82 cents, or 1.9 percent, to settle at $44.89 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



