HONG KONG, Nov 8, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - The short lists for the upcoming IR Magazine Awards - Greater China 2016 are dominated by previous nominee China Telecom, which is short-listed in an impressive 10 categories.- Cathay Financial Holdings, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, China Vanke, MediaTek and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company to contest best overall investor relations for large-cap companies- Anta Sports, China Metal International, Far East Consortium International, Kerry Logistics, Sa Sa International and TCL Communication Technology Holdings will contest the best overall investor relations for small and mid-cap companiesIn close contention are Far East Consortium International and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, with eight nominations each, and China Unicom with seven. This is China Unicom's first nomination for these awards since 2010.The winners will be announced on 6 December at an awards ceremony held at the Conrad Hong Kong.The IR Magazine Awards - Greater China 2016 are decided solely by an independent survey of investors and analysts, all of whom are located in the region. Just as in IR Magazine's other awards in Europe and the Americas, investors and analysts are asked to vote for the company giving them the best IR service in each awards category. This year, more than 200 respondents took part in the survey.Votes in the survey also determine the IR Magazine Greater China Top 30, the ranking of the best companies for IR in the region. The votes in each award category are added together and the company with the most votes is declared the top-ranked company in the area.The latest rankings will be revealed in the IR Magazine Investor Perception Study - Asia 2016/2017, which will be published soon after the IR Magazine Awards & Conference - Greater China 2016.Strategic Public Relations Group is proud to be the Official Public Relations Partner for the IR Magazine Awards & Conference - Greater China 2016.About IR MagazineLaunched in 1988, IR Magazine is the only global publication that focuses on the interactions between companies and their investors.IR Magazine helps investor relations professionals achieve more in their IR programs, benchmark their efforts and connect to the global IR community. In addition to producing articles, research reports and investor perception studies, IR Magazine also hosts events such as awards, think tanks and conferences around the world.To learn more, please visit our website at www.irmagazine.com or connect with us via Twitter @IRMagazine and the LinkedIn group: IR Magazine.About the IR Magazine Awards & Conference - Greater China 2016The IR Magazine Awards & Conference - Greater China is among the most anticipated events of the year for the IR industry in Asia. IROs from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan get the unique opportunity to gather and discuss pressing issues, learn from each other's best practices, and celebrate their achievements at the awards ceremony.The event is co-sponsored by Business Wire, Citigate Dewe Rogerson, Citi, Cornerstone Communications, Deutsche Bank, EQS Group, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Instinctif Partners, Ipreo, Nasdaq, Orient Capital and Strategic Public Relations Group. FULL 2016 AWARDS SHORTLISTS (Listed alphabetically by company)BEST FINANCIAL REPORTINGCathay Pacific AirwaysChina TelecomChina VankeFubon FinancialTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing CompanyTencent HoldingsBEST USE OF TECHNOLOGYChina State Construction Engineering CorporationChina TelecomChina UnicomChina VankeFar East Consortium InternationalTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing CompanyTencent HoldingsBEST INVESTOR MEETINGSCathay Financial HoldingsChina State Construction Engineering CorporationChina TelecomChina UnicomFubon FinancialMediaTekTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing CompanyBEST CORPORATE GOVERNANCEChina MobileChina TelecomChina VankeDelta ElectronicsFar East Consortium InternationalTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing CompanyTencent HoldingsMOST PROGRESS IN IRCathay Financial HoldingsChina MobileChina TelecomChina UnicomFar East Consortium InternationalBEST SUSTAINABILITY PRACTICEAAC TechnologiesChina MobileChina TelecomFar East Consortium InternationalLargan PrecisionTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing CompanyBEST IR BY A SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAMBest Pacific International HoldingsChina TelecomChina UnicomFar East Consortium InternationalMediaTekTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing CompanyBEST INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER (LARGE CAP)AIA GroupCathay Financial HoldingsChina MobileChina TelecomChina UnicomDelta ElectronicsBEST INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER (SMALL & MID-CAP)Anta SportsFar East Consortium InternationalKerry LogisticsMINTH GroupBEST OVERALL INVESTOR RELATIONS (LARGE CAP)Cathay Financial HoldingsChina MobileChina TelecomChina UnicomChina VankeMediaTekTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing CompanyBEST OVERALL INVESTOR RELATIONS (SMALL & MID-CAP)Anta SportsChina Metal InternationalFar East Consortium InternationalKerry LogisticsSa Sa InternationalTCL Communication Technology HoldingsBEST IN SECTOR: COMMUNICATIONSChina MobileChina TelecomChina UnicomTencent HoldingsBEST IN SECTOR: CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY & CONSUMER STAPLESAnta SportsChow Tai FookEmperor Watch & JewelleryHengan InternationalMGM China HoldingsMINTH GroupSa Sa InternationalBEST IN SECTOR: ENERGY, INDUSTRIALS & MATERIALSChina Metal InternationalChina Resources CementChina State Construction Engineering CorporationCTCIKerry LogisticsPetroChinaVoltronic Power TechnologyBEST IN SECTOR: FINANCIALSAIA GroupCathay Financial HoldingsFubon FinancialHang Seng BankShui On LandValue PartnersBEST IN SECTOR: REAL ESTATEChina Resources LandChina VankeFar East Consortium InternationalBEST IN SECTOR: TECHNOLOGYAAC TechnologiesDelta ElectronicsLenovoMediaTekSunny Optical TechnologyTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing CompanyTCL Communication Technology Holdings 