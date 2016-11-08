China Telecom, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, China Unicom and Far East Consortium International lead the nominations shortlist
HONG KONG, Nov 8, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - The short lists for the upcoming IR Magazine Awards - Greater China 2016 are dominated by previous nominee China Telecom, which is short-listed in an impressive 10 categories.
- Cathay Financial Holdings, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, China Vanke, MediaTek and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company to contest best overall investor relations for large-cap companies
- Anta Sports, China Metal International, Far East Consortium International, Kerry Logistics, Sa Sa International and TCL Communication Technology Holdings will contest the best overall investor relations for small and mid-cap companies
In close contention are Far East Consortium International and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, with eight nominations each, and China Unicom with seven. This is China Unicom's first nomination for these awards since 2010.
The winners will be announced on 6 December at an awards ceremony held at the Conrad Hong Kong.
The IR Magazine Awards - Greater China 2016 are decided solely by an independent survey of investors and analysts, all of whom are located in the region. Just as in IR Magazine's other awards in Europe and the Americas, investors and analysts are asked to vote for the company giving them the best IR service in each awards category. This year, more than 200 respondents took part in the survey.
Votes in the survey also determine the IR Magazine Greater China Top 30, the ranking of the best companies for IR in the region. The votes in each award category are added together and the company with the most votes is declared the top-ranked company in the area.
The latest rankings will be revealed in the IR Magazine Investor Perception Study - Asia 2016/2017, which will be published soon after the IR Magazine Awards & Conference - Greater China 2016.
About IR Magazine
Launched in 1988, IR Magazine is the only global publication that focuses on the interactions between companies and their investors.
IR Magazine helps investor relations professionals achieve more in their IR programs, benchmark their efforts and connect to the global IR community. In addition to producing articles, research reports and investor perception studies, IR Magazine also hosts events such as awards, think tanks and conferences around the world.
To learn more, please visit our website at www.irmagazine.com or connect with us via Twitter @IRMagazine and the LinkedIn group: IR Magazine.
About the IR Magazine Awards & Conference - Greater China 2016
The IR Magazine Awards & Conference - Greater China is among the most anticipated events of the year for the IR industry in Asia. IROs from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan get the unique opportunity to gather and discuss pressing issues, learn from each other's best practices, and celebrate their achievements at the awards ceremony.
The event is co-sponsored by Business Wire, Citigate Dewe Rogerson, Citi, Cornerstone Communications, Deutsche Bank, EQS Group, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Instinctif Partners, Ipreo, Nasdaq, Orient Capital and Strategic Public Relations Group. For more information, please visit http://events.irmagazine.com/greaterchina/.
FULL 2016 AWARDS SHORTLISTS (Listed alphabetically by company)
BEST FINANCIAL REPORTING
Cathay Pacific Airways
China Telecom
China Vanke
Fubon Financial
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
Tencent Holdings
BEST USE OF TECHNOLOGY
China State Construction Engineering Corporation
China Telecom
China Unicom
China Vanke
Far East Consortium International
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
Tencent Holdings
BEST INVESTOR MEETINGS
Cathay Financial Holdings
China State Construction Engineering Corporation
China Telecom
China Unicom
Fubon Financial
MediaTek
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
BEST CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
China Mobile
China Telecom
China Vanke
Delta Electronics
Far East Consortium International
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
Tencent Holdings
MOST PROGRESS IN IR
Cathay Financial Holdings
China Mobile
China Telecom
China Unicom
Far East Consortium International
BEST SUSTAINABILITY PRACTICE
AAC Technologies
China Mobile
China Telecom
Far East Consortium International
Largan Precision
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
BEST IR BY A SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM
Best Pacific International Holdings
China Telecom
China Unicom
Far East Consortium International
MediaTek
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
BEST INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER (LARGE CAP)
AIA Group
Cathay Financial Holdings
China Mobile
China Telecom
China Unicom
Delta Electronics
BEST INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER (SMALL & MID-CAP)
Anta Sports
Far East Consortium International
Kerry Logistics
MINTH Group
BEST OVERALL INVESTOR RELATIONS (LARGE CAP)
Cathay Financial Holdings
China Mobile
China Telecom
China Unicom
China Vanke
MediaTek
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
BEST OVERALL INVESTOR RELATIONS (SMALL & MID-CAP)
Anta Sports
China Metal International
Far East Consortium International
Kerry Logistics
Sa Sa International
TCL Communication Technology Holdings
BEST IN SECTOR: COMMUNICATIONS
China Mobile
China Telecom
China Unicom
Tencent Holdings
BEST IN SECTOR: CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY & CONSUMER STAPLES
Anta Sports
Chow Tai Fook
Emperor Watch & Jewellery
Hengan International
MGM China Holdings
MINTH Group
Sa Sa International
BEST IN SECTOR: ENERGY, INDUSTRIALS & MATERIALS
China Metal International
China Resources Cement
China State Construction Engineering Corporation
CTCI
Kerry Logistics
PetroChina
Voltronic Power Technology
BEST IN SECTOR: FINANCIALS
AIA Group
Cathay Financial Holdings
Fubon Financial
Hang Seng Bank
Shui On Land
Value Partners
BEST IN SECTOR: REAL ESTATE
China Resources Land
China Vanke
Far East Consortium International
BEST IN SECTOR: TECHNOLOGY
AAC Technologies
Delta Electronics
Lenovo
MediaTek
Sunny Optical Technology
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
TCL Communication Technology Holdings
