

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The leading index for Japan, which measures the future economic activity, dropped less-than-expected in September after improving in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Cabinet Office showed Tuesday.



The leading index fell to 100.5 in September from 100.9 in August. It was forecast to decline to 100.4.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity, climbed to 112.1 in October from 111.9 a month earlier.



The lagging index also rose to 113.2 in September from 113.0 in the preceding month.



