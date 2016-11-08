

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Commodity currencies such as the Australian, the New Zealand, and the Canadian dollars weakened against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday after data showed that China's exports and imports declined at a faster-than-expected pace in October.



Data from the General Administration of Customs showed that China's exports fell 7.3 percent year-over-year in October, exceeding economists' expectations for a decrease of 6.0 percent.



Imports dropped 1.4 percent in October from a year ago, just above the 1.0 percent fall expected by economists.



The visible trade surplus of the country came in at $49.06 billion in October. The expected surplus for the month was $51.70 billion.



Asian stock markets are mostly higher, though gains are muted as investors turned cautious ahead of today's presidential election in the United States.



The news that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has been cleared for a second time by the FBI is seen as boosting her chances of emerging victorious on Election Day, which could be a positive for stocks.



The crude oil for December delivery is currently down 0.04 percent or $44.85 per barrel. The crude oil prices fell, as global supply-glut still persists, even though investors turned cautious ahead of the closely-watched U.S. presidential election later in the day.



In other economic news, data from the National Australia Bank showed that business confidence in October remained positive in October, albeit at a slower pace, with an index score of +4. That's down from +6 in September, although it didn't slip into pessimism with a negative score.



Business conditions also slowed, coming in at +6 - down from +8 in the previous month.



Monday, the Australian, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars strengthened against their major counterparts.



The Australian dollar rose 0.41 percent against the U.S. dollar, 1.76 percent against the yen and 1.55 percent against the euro. The NZ dollar rose 0.12 percent against the U.S. dollar, 1.60 percent against the yen, and 1.07 percent against the euro. The Canadian dollar rose 0.26 percent against the U.S. dollar, 1.51 percent against the yen, and 1.15 percent against the euro.



In the Asian trading, the Australian dollar fell to 0.7689 against the U.S. dollar and 80.27 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7728 and 80.71, respectively. If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.75 against the greenback and 78.00 against the yen.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie dropped to 1.4347 and 1.0296 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4284 and 1.0326, respectively. The aussie may test support near 1.46 against the euro and 1.00 against the loonie.



The NZ dollar fell to 0.7318 against the U.S. dollar and 1.5074 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7343 and 1.5029, respectively. If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.71 against the greenback and 1.55 against the euro



Against the yen, the kiwi dropped to 76.38 from an early near 4-month high of 76.81. The kiwi may test support near the 73.00 region.



The Canadian dollar fell to 1.3391 against the U.S. dollar and 77.90 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3363 and 78.16, respectively. If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.35 against the greenback and 76.00 against the yen.



Against the euro, the loonie dropped to 1.4785 from yesterday's closing value of 1.4752. The loonie is likely to find support around the 1.49 region.



Looking ahead, Swiss unemployment data for October, German industrial production and trade balance for September are due to be released in the pre-European session at 1:45 am ET and 2:00 am ET, respectively.



At 1:15 am ET, Reserve Bank of Australia Head of International Department Chris Ryan is expected to speak at the 7th Pan Asian Regulatory Summit in Hong Kong.



U.K. industrial production for September is slated for release at 4:30 am ET.



In the New York session, U.K. NIESR GDP estimate for October, U.S. NFIB small business index for October, Canada housing starts for October and building permits for September are set to be published.



At 7:45 am ET, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is expected to speak on current economic conditions and monetary policy, in New York.



At 11:20 am ET, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri is expected to speak at the Atlantic Institute for Market Studies, in Halifax, Canada.



At 12:00 pm ET, Andy Haldane, the chief economist and the executive director of monetary analysis and statistics at Bank of England will be speaking at Launch of the Investment Association Diversity Project, in London.



