

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Permanent job placements in the U.K. grew at the fastest pace in eight months in October, the Report on Jobs compiled by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The number of people placed in permanent jobs rose for the third straight month in October. Moreover, the rate of expansion was the quickest since April.



Similarly, the temporary or contract staff placements climbed further in October, with the rate of growth accelerating to a five-month high.



Data also revealed that demand for both permanent and temporary staff was the highest since May.



At the same time, the availability of staff for both permanent and temporary/contract roles continued to fall in October.



Considering the regional and sector variation, the North saw the quickest increase in permanent placements at the start of the fourth quarter, followed by the Midlands. Meanwhile, London and Scotland logged softer declines.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX