Tallinn, Estonia, 2016-11-08 07:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On November 4, 2016, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional listing application by Arco Vara and to list its 390,000 additional shares in Baltic Main List after the following conditions are met:



-- share capital increase is registered in Commercial Register; -- additional shares have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian CSD; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, Arco Vara has submitted the respective report to the exchange.



The aforementioned conditions are met as of November 7, 2016. Proceeding from the above, the 390,000 additional shares of Arco Vara AS will be listed in the Baltic Main List starting today, November 8, 2016. Thus, altogether 6,507,012 shares of Arco Vara AS (ISIN: EE3100034653) will be traded under the trading code ARC1T as of today.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.