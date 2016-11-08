QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 NOVEMBER, 2016 AT 8.00 AM



QPR Software was informed that the Finnish Market Court has annulled the procurement decision made by the City of Helsinki to choose QPR Software's offer of delivering its process modeling and enterprise architecture tool as a service. The procurement decision was made for a contract period of 4 years and valued at EUR 1.5 million.



Procurement agreement has not been signed, and QPR has not delivered services or booked income based on the procurement decision. In its decision, the Market Court orders the City of Helsinki not to make a procurement agreement based on the procurement decision.



QPR announced the procurement decision with a stock exchange release on July 3, 2015; as well as the competitor's claim for correction on July 27, 2015.



