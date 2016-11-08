Gemalto: Intesa Sanpaolo accelerates Digital Banking transformation with Gemalto's PIN by e-Channel

Italy's largest retail bank is first in the world to offer payment card PIN delivery by SMS, web and mobile banking app

Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, is continuing its support for the digital transformation of Intesa Sanpaolo (https://www.intesasanpaolo.com/), Italy's most popular retail bank, by supplying its Allynis PIN by e-Channel solution (http://www.gemalto.com/financial/issuance/perso/eservices) that enables PIN delivery via SMS, web or their mobile banking app. The introduction of the world's first comprehensive e-PIN notification service marks the latest stage of Intesa Sanpaolo's partnership with Gemalto, which is leveraging innovative digital technologies to enhance the customer experience, build competitive advantage and secure greater operating efficiency. By the end of the year, Gemalto's current PIN-by-SMS and PIN-by-Web solutions will be joined by a new PIN-by-App channel, giving Intesa Sanpaolo customers the freedom to access instant PIN notifications and reminders via their mobile phone, tablet or PC.

Intesa Sanpaolo is one of the largest banks in the Eurozone, and adoption of Gemalto's PIN by e-Channel solution is integral to the reimagining of its in-branch and digital banking offer. Over 800,000 codes have already been securely distributed, combining swift and seamless customer service with significant cost savings compared to traditional postal delivery. Customers can activate and use their new credit and debit cards immediately by receiving an immediate notification of their PIN. Reminders can also be sent on request via any of the new channels, reducing the number of transactions cancelled because a customer has forgotten his or her PIN.

"Real-time electronic PIN delivery (http://www.gemalto.com/financial/issuance/perso/eservices) is a key element of our vision for digital, multi-channel banking," said Massimo Tessitore, Head of Direct Channels, Mobile Payment and eCommerce Department at Intesa Sanpaolo. "With its unique experience, footprint and certification, Gemalto was a natural choice of partner to meet our requirements for security, customer experience, brand image and cost reduction."

"In a fiercely competitive commercial environment, digitalization offers banks a route to improved customer service, market differentiation, reduced overhead and the creation of trusted ecosystems," said Philippe Cambriel, President for Europe, Mediterranean and CIS at Gemalto. "The successful implementation of the e-PIN project for Intesa Sanpaolo reflects our ability to accompany banks through every stage of the transformation process, helping them utilize key assets to create a compelling bank offer."

