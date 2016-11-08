Targovax ASA: Invitation to third quarter 2016 results presentation Thursday 17 November

Oslo, Norway, 8 November 2016 - Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage company focused on developing and commercializing immuno-oncology therapies to target, primarily, treatment-resistant solid tumors, will announce its third quarter 2016 results on Thursday, 17 November 2016. A presentation by Targovax's CEO, Øystein Soug, to investors, analysts and the press will take place in Oslo at 10:00 CET.

The results report and the presentation will be available at www.targovax.com in the Investors section from 07:00 CET.

Presentation

The presentation will take place at 10:00 CET at:

Hotel Continental

Stortingsgaten 24/26

0117 Oslo

The presentation will also be webcast live and can be accessed through www.targovax.com.

Conference call

At 14:00 CET (08:00 EST) The company will host a telephone conference which will include a presentation of the results, following a Q&A session. CEO Øystein Soug will present the company. Call in details can be found below.

Call-in numbers:

Norway Toll-Free Number: 800 19 747

Norway Toll Number: +472350 0559

UK Toll-Free Number: 08082370030

UK Toll Number: +442031394830

US Toll-Free Number: 1866 928 7517

US Toll Number: +1 718 873 9077

Access code: 23804707#

Please make sure to dial in at least 5-10 minutes ahead to complete your registration.

See attached list for more dial-in numbers.

http://events.arkadin.com/ev/docs/NE_FEL_Events_International_Access_List.pdf (http://events.arkadin.com/ev/docs/NE_FEL_Events_International_Access_List.pdf)

For further information, please contact:

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations

Phone: +47 922 61 624

Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media and IR enquires:

Jan Petter Stiff - Crux Advisers (Norway)

Phone: +47 995 13 891

Email: stiff@crux.no

Julia Phillips/Simon Conway - FTI Consulting (International)

Phone: +44 20 3727 1000

Email: Targovax@fticonsulting.com

About Targovax

Arming the patient's immune system to fight cancer

Targovax (OSE: TRVX) is a clinical stage company focused on developing and commercializing novel immuno-oncology therapies to target, primarily, treatment-resistant solid tumors. The Company's pipeline is created from two novel proprietary platforms, with three therapeutic candidates in clinical development covering six indications including mesothelioma, ovarian cancer, resected pancreatic cancer, and soft tissue sarcoma. Targovax's strategy is to bring products to market directly in those indications where it already has Orphan drug status and to partner with pharmaceutical companies in larger disease areas with significant commercial potential.

