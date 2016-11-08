

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Retailer Marks & Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax plunged 88.4 percent to 25.1 million pounds from 216.0 million pounds last year.



Basic earnings per share fell to 1.0 pence from 10.5 pence a year ago.



Underlying profit before tax was 231.3 million pounds, compared to 284.0 million pounds a year ago. Underlying basic earnings per share were 11.5 pence, compared to 14.1 pence last year.



The company noted that underlying profits were down in the half due to lower Clothing & Home sales. Non-underlying items include significant charge relating to pension changes.



Group revenue edged up 0.9 percent to 4.994 billion pounds from 4.951 billion pounds a year ago.



Further, the company maintained its interim dividend.



The company also announced its decision not to make an additional return of cash to shareholders in the second half given costs of strategic change and uncertain market conditions.



Looking ahead, the company noted that over the next five years, it will transform UK estate with about 60 fewer Clothing & Home stores.



The company also announced proposal to close 53 stores as it exits 10 loss-making owned markets. The company is starting consultation with about 2,100 employees about these proposals.



The company will continue to operate owned businesses in the Republic of Ireland, Hong Kong and Czech Republic.



