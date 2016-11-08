

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (JLT.L) said it expects the trading environment to remain challenging for the remainder of the year. Despite these conditions the company continues to invest across the Group to drive future growth, improve margins and win market share.



In an interim management statement, the company said that the Group's Risk and Insurance businesses delivered a resilient performance during the period from 1st July 2016 through 7th November 2016, in spite of the insurance and reinsurance pricing pressures in multiple markets and headwinds caused by ongoing global economic uncertainty.



JLT Specialty's performance in the period was good, the company said. Divisional performance in certain sectors such as Energy and Marine continued to reflect the impact of depressed commodity prices and reduced activity in these sectors, while other divisions such as Aviation and Construction, performed well.



The company also noted that its international Employee Benefits businesses saw good growth in the period, with particularly strong performance in Australia & New Zealand.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX