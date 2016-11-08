Regulatory News:

Sales in the Swedish ICA stores decreased by 1.3% in October 2016 compared with the corresponding month last year. Sales in like-for-like stores decreased by 1.7%.

like-for-like Maxi ICA Stormarknad 2,695 -1.1% -1.3% 27,635 2.9% 2.2% ICA Kvantum 2,184 -1.7% -2.2% 22,092 2.3% 1.9% ICA Supermarket 2,721 -1.5% -2.1% 27,914 1.8% 1.7% ICA Nära 1,323 -0.6% -0.9% 13,927 2.8% 3.0% Total 8,923 -1.3% -1.7% 91,567 2.4% 2.1%

In October 2016, sales in the Swedish ICA stores totalled SEK 8,923 million excluding VAT, which is a decrease of 1.3% compared with the same month in the previous year. Sales in January-October 2016 amounted to SEK 91,567 million, an increase of 2.4% compared with the previous year.

ICA Gruppen estimates the calendar effect for October to be -2.0%.

At 31 October 2016, the number of ICA stores in Sweden was 1,297. Store sales for November will be published on 8 December 2016 at 08.45 CET.

To see all publication dates in 2016, please visit ICA Gruppen's website http://www.icagruppen.se/en/investors/calendar.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) is a leading retail company with a focus on food and health. The Group includes ICA Sweden and Rimi Baltic which mainly conduct grocery retail, ICA Real Estate which owns and manages properties, ICA Bank which offers financial services and Apotek Hjärtat which conducts pharmacy operations. The Group also includes Hemtex. For more information see icagruppen.se

