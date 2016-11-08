

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkish industrial production declined annually in September after an increase in the previous month, preliminary data from Turkstat showed Tuesday.



Industrial production dropped a calendar-adjusted 3.1 percent year-on-year following a 2.2 percent increase in August. In July, production declined 4.8 percent.



Manufacturing output fell 3.7 percent after a 1.4 percent gain in the previous month. Production of intermediate goods fell 1.6 percent and that of capital goods declined 2.3 percent. Durable goods production tumbled 9.5 percent and non-durable goods output fell 6.5 percent.



Energy output decreased 0.3 percent, while production in the mining and quarrying sector grew 2.3 percent.



Compared to the previous month, industrial production declined a seasonally-and-calendar-adjusted 3.8 percent in September after an 8.8 percent increase in August.



