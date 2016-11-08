Infrastructure-as-a-Service cloud platform (Flexible Computing Advanced) brings flexibility and security to in-store and online channels

Orange Business Services has been selected by Lane Crawford, a multi-brand designer label luxury retailer, to provide a cloud-based platform to extend, secure and manage its IT resources in Hong Kong and China. This deployment will enable Lane Crawford to marry offline strengths with digital advantages and offer its customers a more connected retail experience.

Founded in 1850, Hong Kong-based Lane Crawford is widely recognized as a leading retailer of specialty and luxury goods in Hong Kong and China. Through Orange Business Services' cloud platform, Lane Crawford will have higher flexibility and scalability to accommodate changes in demand due to seasonal shopping, sales and promotional activities, and ad-hoc use. By adopting a cloud-based platform, Lane Crawford can appropriately align its business with the rapid growth of online shopping in China and meet the needs of new and existing customers. In addition to meeting Lane Crawford's needs for its digital transformation, Orange Business Services' solution delivers an enhanced level of security infrastructure and business continuity plans.

"Lane Crawford has a long history of delivering high quality products and excellent experiences to its customers," said Jack Zhang, General Manager, Orange Business Services China. "We are very pleased to have been selected as a partner in their digital transformation journey and to support them based on our deep understanding of the retail business and Lane Crawford's existing infrastructure environment."

Lane Crawford selected Orange Business Services' cloud platform for its ability to easily scale to meet rapid changes in consumer demand and its one-stop solution for all the needs it had for connectivity, flexibility and security. Orange Business Services' platform is fully compatible with other business critical applications being used by Lane Crawford.

"Our former infrastructure did not provide adequate flexibility for scalability or future business growth," said Raymond Liu, Senior Manager, IT Infrastructure, Lane Crawford. "Orange Business Services' cloud-based solution gives us cost-efficient performance, enhanced security and protection, and support of on-line transaction applications. For Lane Crawford, this is a critical step forward in our digital transformation."

About Lane Crawford

Lane Crawford is a global luxury fashion, beauty and lifestyle retailer that offers the largest designer portfolio in Greater China, carefully selected by Lane Crawford's team of experts who travel the world selecting the very best items for its customers. Based in Hong Kong and China, yet with a truly global perspective, Lane Crawford has a unique take on luxury that draws from over 160 years success. It is globally renowned for its carefully curated collections across international womenswear, menswear, shoes and accessories, jewelry, beauty and home lifestyle. Welcoming its customers to environments that are designed to liberate and inspire: Lane Crawford is a place where fashion, art and design combine in award-winning, visually captivating spaces.

With the launch of its digital flagship in 2011, Lane Crawford became the first omni-channel fashion retailer in Greater China and continues to enhance its range of specialised services that echo the considered approach that it takes to the retail experience.

