PLEASANTON, CA and BARCELONA, SPAIN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Workday, Inc. (NYSE: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced it will host Workday Rising Europe from Nov. 15-17 in Barcelona. Customers, prospective customers, sponsoring partners, and employees will come together to collaborate and learn more about how leading organizations are moving their finance and HR systems to the cloud to drive business growth and prepare for the future.

The executive keynote address, hosted by members of Workday's senior management team, will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 9:00 a.m. CET. Please register online to join the live broadcast. A replay of the keynote address will be available for 14 days after it is posted at http://www.workdayrising.com/europe.

Workday Rising Europe offers a broad range of sessions, including customer case studies, deep dive product demonstrations, and forums for customers to share best practices and ideas with each other. The event will provide attendees representing all levels of an organization with content and expert insights across the following four core areas: finance; human resources; IT; and driving excellence and success with Workday, which is designed to help customers maximize Workday investments.

Partners are an important part of Workday Rising Europe and work closely with Workday to help customers achieve their business objectives. At the event, attendees can meet a variety of services, software, and advisory partners to discuss their business goals and learn how to gain the most value possible from their Workday deployments. Additionally, Workday will host the Business Leadership Forum, where attendees can take part in a number of thought leadership sessions, which will be led by Workday customers, executives and partners.

Workday Services, Software, and Advisory Partner sponsors at Workday Rising Europe include:

Titanium sponsors - Accenture, Deloitte, IBM

Platinum sponsors - Aon Hewitt, DayNine, PwC

Gold sponsors - Adobe, ADP, Appirio, Cloudator, KPMG LLP, Mercer, OneSource Virtual

Silver sponsors - Ataraxis, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, SafeGuard World International,

Bronze sponsors - Accu-Time Systems, Business Network Builders, Collaborative Solutions, everBe, Kainos WorkSmart, Neocase Software, North Highland, PeopleDoc, Realright

Emerging Sponsor - Kaba

More information

Follow Workday on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Workday

Follow Workday Rising conversation on Twitter: wdayrising

Workday Rising Europe 2016 official website: http://www.workdayrising.com/europe

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. More than 1,000 organizations, ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises, have selected Workday.

© 2016. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Media Contacts:

Lisa Stassoulli

Workday

+44 (0) 7568 377476

Lisa.Stassoulli@Workday.com



Jeff Shadid

Workday

+1 (405) 834-7777

Jeff.Shadid@Workday.com



