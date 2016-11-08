SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - November 08, 2016) - Swrve, a leader in mobile marketing engagement, announces Mobile Moments 2016 in London, a conference that explores the challenges and opportunities of the mobile ecosystem. Leaders from multiple leading industries will explore emerging trends and share best practices and strategies for driving user engagement, retention and building lasting customer relationships in a mobile-centric world. The conference will take place on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 from 2:30-7:30pm GMT at 8 Northumberland Ave.

Speakers include leaders from Happn, Travelex, Rungway, Fetch, TUI Group and AppsFlyer who will share their most successful engagement tactics and recommend best practices for optimizing and personalizing mobile experiences.

Mobile Moments will offer rare insight into the challenges of today's mobile ecosystem, like monetization, creating a unique voice and building a presence in underdeveloped markets and offer tangible ROI benefits for companies looking to improve user engagement and retention. The half-day program includes keynote sessions and a panel talk, followed by a reception with some of the tech industry's greatest movers and shakers.

Who:

Philippe Meriaux, COO, Happn

Adam Warburton, head of mobile, Travelex

Julie Chakraverty, founder, Rungway

James Lodge, director of mobile, Fetch

Maria Bobrowska, senior mobile manager, TUI Group

Tom Farrell, VP of marketing, Swrve

Paul Wright, UK country manager, AppsFlyer

What: Mobile Moments -- A conference dedicated to helping industry-leading enterprises navigate mobile marketing automation and engagement and understand how to personally interact and engage at each and every mobile moment of the customer journey.

Where: 8 Northumberland Ave, Central London, London WC2N 5BY, UK

When: Wednesday, November 16, 2016 2:30-7:30 GMT

About Swrve

Processing over ten billion events daily, Swrve's Mobile Engagement Platform helps enterprises maximize engagement and monetization by empowering marketers to deliver bespoke mobile experiences to every customer. Swrve provides a comprehensive set of mobile-first capabilities that include audience targeting, real-time segmentation, conversations, push notifications, in-app messaging, A/B testing, predictive models, real-time data orchestration, and rich analytics across all marketing channels. Swrve partners with leading brands, agencies and technology partners -- including The Guardian, Condé Nast, Glamsquad, Warner Brothers, Salesforce, Oracle, and Marketo -- and is installed in hundreds of apps across industries, such as retail, media, travel/hospitality, entertainment, sports, games, and banking.

