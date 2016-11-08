Regulatory News:

Seamless Distribution AB (STO:SEAM)

Stockholm Nasdaq-listed Seamless has obtained a Notice of Allowance (patent application no. 14/347,742) from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its SEQR mobile payment solution. This implies that USPTO intends to announce the approval of the patent within three months following the payment of all fees.

The company's patent representative has confirmed that all patent fees have been paid and the patent is thus expected to be approved shortly, thereby providing important protection for SEQR in the US. The patent application relates to the central technology used in SEQR and is equivalent to the Swedish patent announced in March 2014.

"A patent in the US provides important protection for our SEQR payment solution in the world's largest market. The patent also demonstrates that SEQR has a significant technological edge over other payment solutions in the US," says Peter Fredell, CEO of Seamless.

About Seqr

Seqr, the standard way to pay, developed by Seamless, is a safe, fast and easy way to pay by mobile. The only thing the user needs is the Seqr app to scan a QR code or tap on the NFC terminal. Globally, over 30 million contactless card terminals now accept Seqr.

The low investment and transaction fees for merchants and among others ensure that Seqr is the most widely used mobile payment solution in Europe.

