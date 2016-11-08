Launch of JMP BRYAN GARNIER - Leading Independent Full Services Transatlantic Investment Banking Alliance for Technology and Healthcare Companies

PARIS, November 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

U.S. and Europe alliance - JMP Securities and Bryan, Garnier & Co sign agreement to form JMP Bryan Garnier

Bryan, Garnier & Co, a leading European full-service investment bank, announced today that they have entered into an agreement with JMP Securities, a division of U.S. investment banking and alternative asset management firm JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP), to partner on the origination and execution of cross-border mergers and acquisitions, strategic advisory mandates and public and private capital-raising transactions.

The alliance will operate under the common brand of JMP Bryan Garnier. At the same time, JMP Securities and Bryan, Garnier & Co will also continue to operate separately, providing services to clients as standalone firms. Both firms are well recognized for their expertise in the technology and healthcare sectors, and the alliance will capitalize on a long-term trend towards increased integration of the European and U.S. technology and healthcare markets.

JMP Bryan Garnier is led by a combination of senior executives from JMP Securities and Bryan, Garnier & Co, including Carter Mack, co-founder and president of JMP Group; Thomas Kilian, chief operating officer of investment banking at JMP Securities; and Olivier Garnier de Falletans and Greg Revenu, both co-founders and managing partners of Bryan, Garnier & Co. The alliance benefits from a strong presence in both Europe and the U.S. and, with primary offices located in Paris, London, Munich, Geneva, San Francisco, New York, Boston and Chicago.

"Over the past 20 years, Bryan, Garnier has been highly successful in supporting our clients' growth in Europe and more recently in supporting their expansion in the U.S. through both M&A and equity underwriting, including the NASDAQ IPOs of Celyad, DBV Technologies, Galapagos and LDR Holding, for which JMP Securities was also an underwriter," said Olivier Garnier. "This alliance propels us one step further. The combined industry insight, execution capabilities and transatlantic reach of JMP Bryan Garnier give us a strategic edge, filling a gap in the marketplace and enabling us to offer investment banking services on an international scale that few firms with our sector-specific focus can match."

"JMP Bryan Garnier represents a natural partnership between two growth-oriented investment banks with a cultural fit and common expertise," said Carter Mack. "The alliance significantly extends JMP Securities' reach overseas, allowing us to offer our clients not only a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics and competitive landscape in Europe but also Bryan, Garnier's longstanding relationships with strategic buyers and private equity investors there. JMP has successfully invested in the expansion of its M&A platform in recent years, and this partnership tremendously enhances our ability to provide advisory clients with cross-border solutions in addition to U.S. alternatives."

Through JMP Bryan Garnier, both JMP Securities and Bryan, Garnier & Co are able to leverage the experience and skill of more than 300 professionals around the globe. The alliance includes 35 equity research professionals covering more than 300 U.S. and European technology and healthcare stocks, 31 equity salespeople with over 700 institutional account relationships in the U.S. and Europe, and 75 investment bankers who have executed more than 110 technology and healthcare transactions and raised over $15 billion in equity and debt capital for technology and healthcare issuers in the last 24 months.

