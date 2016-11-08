sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 08.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,244 Euro		+0,301
+5,06 %
WKN: A2AS0X ISIN: US30041T1043 Ticker-Symbol: E5N 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES INC
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES INC6,244+5,06 %