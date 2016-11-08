Everspin displays both the 1Gb DDR4 Perpendicular ST-MRAM device and a 1GByte DDR3 Memory Module (DIMM) at Stand A3-545

Everspin Technologies, Inc., as the leading provider of MRAM solutions, today announced that it will display the industry's first 1Gb ST-MRAM designed with its perpendicular magnetic tunnel junction (pMTJ) which is being processed by GlobalFoundries. Visitors can see the MRAM 300mm wafer at Stand 545 in Hall A3 at the upcoming Electronica conference in Munich, Germany on November 8-11.

Everspin is also adding products to its offering of system solutions with the highest density ST-MRAM DIMM available in the market, a 1GByte DDR3 compatible module, with quad rank and an industry standard UDIMM pinout. It is based on Everspin's 256Mb DDR3 pMTJ ST-MRAM that is now sampling to select customers.

"Everspin continues to lead the marketplace and bring innovative solutions to the storage and server markets. We have previously sampled our 256Mb and have now followed that by displaying the 1Gb ST-MRAM with our proprietary pMTJ. We are excited to be at Electronica 2016 and showcase our newest MRAM products," said Phill LoPresti, President and CEO of Everspin.

Everspin Technologies is the leading provider of MRAM solutions. Everspin's MRAM solutions offer the persistence of non-volatile memory with the speed and endurance of random access memory (RAM), and enable the protection of mission critical data particularly in the event of power interruption or failure. Everspin's MRAM solutions allow its customers in the industrial, automotive and transportation, and enterprise storage markets to design high performance, power efficient and reliable systems without the need for bulky batteries or capacitors. Everspin is the only provider of commercially available MRAM solutions and over the past eight years has shipped over 60 million MRAM units. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.

The statements in this press release regarding the development of future products and Everspin's ST-MRAM solutions are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Risks that could cause these forward-looking statements not to come true include, but are not limited to: the risk that unexpected technical difficulties may develop in the final stages of development or production of these products; and that customers may not perceive the benefits of Everspin's ST-MRAM solutions to be as Everspin perceives them to be.

