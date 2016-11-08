Body Contouring Market Worth $1.1 Billion by 2022 Growing at 7.9% CAGR

PUNE, India, November 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

RnRMarketResearch.com adds "MediPoint: Body Contouring - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts" research report to its store stating that this growth, which will occur across the 15 major markets (15MM) of the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Russia, and South Korea, will be driven by rising obesity rates, increasing numbers of men seeking cosmetic procedures, and advancement in the availability and quality of non-surgical procedures.

Companies discussed in this research report are Alma Lasers, Cutera, CynoSure, DEKA, Invasix Aesthetic Solutions, Lumenis, Syneron Candela, Solta Medical, Venus Concept and Zeltiq. The global obesity epidemic is significantly increasing the number of people seeking body contouring procedures. Despite the fact that it is recommended to only use the procedures as a method to remove small pockets of fat, people continue to look for easier alternatives to diet and exercise for reducing their body fat content and are increasingly turning to body contouring.

As this trend for a quick fix escalates, so does the size of the non-invasive body contouring market, which is another major driver of the overall body contouring market. The non-invasive segment is not in direct competition with the existing invasive or minimally invasive body contouring market. While some patients choose to try non-invasive methods first, the non-invasive or non-surgical trend is primarily driven by patients who would otherwise not undergo any form of fat reduction or body contouring. For patients with an aversion for unnecessary surgery, fear of surgical complications, or financial restrictions, non-surgical options overcome all of these factors deterring patients from seeking body contouring treatments.

Alongside the advantages of non-surgical body contouring, a growing number of men seeking aesthetic treatments are also pushing up procedure volumes. The number of men who underwent non-invasive body contouring treatments in the US increased from 14,598 in 2012 to 26,902 by 2015, an annual increase of 22.6%. In 2015, 16.7% of non-surgical fat reduction procedures were performed on men in the US, with similar trends being seen in other 15MM countries as well.

Scope of this research is Competitive assessment: Currently marketed body contouring devices and evolving competitive landscape. In-depth analysis of unmet needs and adoption trends of different body contouring devices. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications. Annualized total body contouring devices market revenue by segment and market outlooks by country from 2013-2022 and Other key topics covered include strategic competitive assessment, market characterization, identification of unmet needs, market dynamics, and implications of the emerging technologies on the market.

The report will enable readers to:- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline; Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global body contouring devices market; Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global body contouring devices market in the future; Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors; Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage; Track device sales in the global and country-specific body contouring devices market from 2013-2022 as well as Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

