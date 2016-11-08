ForexMart Launches Official Partnership With HKM Zvolen

ZVOLEN, Slovakia, November 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

ForexMart, the successful player of the forex industry has inked a sponsorship deal with famous Slovakian ice hockey team, HKM Zvolen. The newest ForexMart's collaboration with HKM Zvolen keeps the tradition for effective dealing with established sports teams. The predecessors of HKM Zvolen include legendary racer RPJ Racing and Spain's beloved Union Deportiva Las Palmas.

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161107/436679 )



The forex service provider and one of Slovakia's most celebrated ice hockey club are teaming up to promote each other's business through effective campaigns and mutual growth. The sponsorship came at a crucial point in both company's history as HKM Zvolen welcomes new hockey season while ForexMart gets new awards for Best Forex Newcomer 2016.

The partners expresses the same sentiment in their enthusiasm for this collaboration. ForexMart President Ildar Sharipov showed excitement in his official comment:

"I've always believed that winning can only be achieved through hard work and solid teamwork, qualities that are the essence of both ForexMart and HKM Zvolen. We are proud of this partnership because just like them, we are in the business not only to win, but also to grow as a team with our clients."

ForexMart's latest sponsorship deal is another success in their ongoing efforts to unite alliances beyond the field of finance. Both market participants and hockey fans can expect exciting things from this partnership.

HokejovÃ½ Klub mesta Zvolen (HKM Zvolen) is one of Slovakia's most important hockey club. Founded in 1927, HKM Zvolen remains as a stronghold of Slovakian ice hockey teams. The team won the Slovak league championship twice and took the IIHF Continental Cup in 2005.

You can visit ForexMart at http://www.forexmart.com and HKM Zvolen at http://hkmzvolen.tipsportextraliga.sk/

ForexMart is an EU Forex Brokerage Firm that offers trading in Forex and financial instruments regulated by the Cyprus Securities Exchange. It specializes in high-tech online trading solutions and uses well-developed systems that is designed to prevent online fraud and restrict scam opportunities. All funds are stored in segregated accounts secured by high-grade EU banks. Clients are granted access to financial markets by using state of the art technology that ensures users experience optimum efficiency and comfort. This is why ForexMart is considered as a modern forex broker, demonstrating the perfect union between innovation and convenience.