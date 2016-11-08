Meet the Tech Startup That is Disrupting the Coach Industry Through Demand Driven Journeys

LONDON, November 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Zeelo has backing from several major players in the industry

The company has just launched in Bristol

Zeelo, a well backed tech startup, has chosen Bristol as its launch city. Zeelo is making coach travel more direct by intelligently pooling travellers and matching them with a flexible coach network of over 20,000 vehicles.

Dubbed the "disruptor the coach industry needs", Zeelo will initially focus its launch in Bristol running 15 direct routes across the UK including Heathrow, Gatwick, Leeds and Liverpool.

The company is backed by the UK's largest coach aggregator Coachhire.com and is partnering with Rotala PLC, which operates the Wessex bus service within Bristol.

Zeelo Co-Founder Barney Williams says, "We're bored of long and expensive travel between cities, so we're going to fix it. We offer a direct service meaning that passengers can enjoy a fast ride with no irritating changes.

Passengers deserve better travel options. We're going to pick customers up where it's convenient and take them directly to their destination, saving them time and money."

Zeelo was founded by Sam Ryan (23) and Barney Williams (24) who sold their first startup, 'JumpIn', to Europe's largest private hire company Addison Lee.

Sam Ryan, Zeelo Co-Founder says, "We're cutting journey times by 40% and our service will be significantly more stress-free than the alternatives.

Zeelo will be rolling out across the UK in 2017. We're using machine learning to more intelligently pool demand and match supply and will be the first to run a fully autonomous passenger coach trip in the UK."

Bristolians will be the first to be able to use the service from 7th November and all tickets can be booked online at http://www.zeelo.co.

About Zeelo:

• Founded in 2016. Zeelo is dubbed the "disruptor the coach industry needs"

• Zeelo offers a direct coach service across the UK, without the need for any stops or changes. It does this by intelligently matching travellers.

• Zeelo has a flexible supply network of 20,000 vehicles across the UK and all the services can be booked directly through the Zeelo website.