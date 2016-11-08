End Youth Homelessness, Leo Burnet and Jack Agency Launch Awareness-Raising Campaign

LONDON, November 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

End Youth Homelessness, the UK's national movement to end homelessness for young people, has teamed up with advertising agency Leo Burnett and media agency Jack Agency to raise awareness of the issue. The campaign brings to light the dilemma faced by young people who find themselves trapped in dire circumstances, both at home and on the streets.

The campaign called "Get them to a Safe Place", features an online film and a poster campaign created by Leo Burnett and disseminated via Jack Agency's poster sites across the UK. https://youtu.be/ZhmOVlUs3gs

An animated figure manoeuvers across spray painted words on the outside of buildings - the division between home and the street - highlighting the precarious position in which 80,000* vulnerable young people find themselves each year, and pressing need to Get them to a Safe Place.

The campaign also highlights the challenging decisions young people are forced to make. One illustration shows a young person walking a tightrope formed out of words that speak one young person's dilemma: "living at home with addict parents or living on the street with addicts."

The poster campaign is targeted in London, Sheffield, Manchester and Glasgow.

Khaly Nguyen, Marketing Manager of Jack Agency said: "Every young person deserves a safe place to sleep. For that reason, we are delighted to be partnering with End Youth Homelessness to raise awareness about such an important issue."This partnership means that we can give something back to some of the most vulnerable young people in the country, using our sites on the street as a platform to spread the word about youth homelessness."

FX Goby, Director of the film, said: "Leo Burnett asked us to create a film to raise awareness of EYH along the lines of their successful poster campaign. I wanted it to be as simple and minimalist as possible. This is a film about youth living on the streets; we needed to stay modest but with a strong visual to get our message across. The street sound atmosphere adds to the discomfort and the unrest, highlighting what a naturally hostile place it is."

Nick Connolly, Director of End Youth Homelessness said: "This campaign depicts just some of the appalling dilemmas homeless young people face. There are more than 80,000 young people experiencing homelessness in the UK today and with support from Leo Burnett and Jack Agency, we can help those young people to escape homelessness for good, by bringing the issue to the fore."

Notes to Editor

- Centrepoint commissioned this research with the University of York in 2011 - https://www.york.ac.uk/media/chp/documents/2011/EndingYouthHomelessness.pdf

- End Youth Homelessness (EYH) is a national movement to end youth homelessness in the UK.

- EYH brings together local charities to tackle youth homelessness on a national scale.

- Each EYH charity works in its own way to meet the needs of local young people; all sharing a belief in giving homeless young people the opportunity to turn their lives around; build high aspirations and move on to successful and independent lives.

- EYH works directly with 15,000 young people who are amongst the most deprived in the UK.

- History:

EYH was founded in 2010 by EYH charity Centrepoint, after its patron, HRH the Duke of Cambridge, challenged the charity to end youth homelessness.

- Members:

The charities supported through End Youth Homelessness are: Centrepoint (London, Bradford, Sunderland), St. Basils(West Midlands), Llamau (Wales), The Benjamin Foundation (Norfolk), 1625Independent People (Bristol), The Amber Foundation (Surrey, Wiltshire, Devon), Roundabout (Sheffield), The Young People's Support Foundation (Manchester), The Rock Trust (Edinburgh) and the Aberdeen Foyer (Aberdeen), Society of St James (Southampton).

