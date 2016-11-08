

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - Imperial Brands plc (IMT.L, ITYBY.PK) reported profit before tax of 907 million pounds for the year ended 30 September compared to 1.76 billion pounds, previous year. Profit to owners of the parent decreased to 631 million pounds from 1.69 billion pounds. Earnings per share was 66.0 pence compared to 176.9 pence. The Group said its reported EPS down 62.7% primarily due to the impact of foreign exchange and interest rates on the fair value of derivatives as well as increased amortisation of acquired intangibles from the US acquisition. Constant currency adjusted earnings per share was 238.1 pence, an increase of 12.0% from last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 249.6.0 pence, after foreign exchange benefit of 5.5%, up 17.5% as reported.



On reported basis, fiscal 2016 revenue was 27.63 billion pounds compared to 25.29 billion pounds, last year. On an adjusted basis, fiscal 2016 tobacco net revenue was 7.17 billion pounds, up 9.7% in constant currency from previous year.



Fiscal 2016 total Group tobacco volumes were 276.5 billion stick equivalents compared to 285.1 billion last year, which includes an incremental 12.1 billion from USA acquisition. Volumes were down 3.0 percent, reflecting declines in Iraq and Syria and lower organic volumes, which offset the benefit of the contribution from ITG Brands. Excluding Iraq and Syria, underlying Growth Brand volumes increased by 7.8 percent and underlying net revenue increased by 11.2 percent.



The Board of Imperial Brands has approved a interim dividend of 54.1 pence per share and will propose a final dividend of 54.1 pence per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 155.2 pence per share, up 10 percent and in line with its policy of growing dividends by at least 10 percent per year over the medium term.



Alison Cooper, Chief Executive, said 'We delivered another strong performance this year with great results from our expanded US business, and we further improved the quality of our growth. We grew the dividend by 10 per cent for the eighth consecutive year and remain committed to this level of increase over the medium term. We are today also announcing further investment behind our strategy to support revenue growth over the medium term. This investment will be supported by a new phase of cost optimisation, targeting a further 300 million pounds of annual savings by 2020, at a cost of 750 million pounds.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX