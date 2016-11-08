Promethera Biosciences SA, a world-leading cell therapy and regenerative medicine company targeting liver diseases, today announced that preclinical NASH-Fibrosis data from its HepaStem program will be presented in a late-breaking poster presentation at The Liver Meeting2016, the 67th Annual Meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD), being held from November 11-15, 2016, in Boston, Massachusetts. The results demonstrate the beneficial effect of HepaStem in a NASH mouse model and provide further details on the underlying mechanisms of action. HepaStem is a cell suspension constituted of heterologous human adult liver-derived mesenchymal stem cells isolated from normal adult human liver tissue. HepaStem treatment has been shown to be safe in a phase I/II study in 20 urea cycle disorder patients.

Poster Information

Title: "Clinical-grade human liver mesenchymal stem cells for the treatment of NASH-Fibrosis through immunomodulation" Abstract LB-29

Session: Late-Breaking Poster Session

Poster presentation: November 13, 2016, 8:00 am 5.30 pm EDT (2:00 pm 11.30 pm CET)

Promethera will announce the complete results presented at the meeting after the presentation.

About Promethera Biosciences

Promethera Biosciences is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company and the global leader in cell therapy and regenerative medicine for the treatment of inborn and acquired liver diseases with no effective therapeutic cure. Promethera uses allogeneic progenitor cells, stem cells and mature hepatocytes that are harvested and purified from non-transplantable, healthy human livers (Heterologous Human Adult Liver-derived Progenitor Cells, HHALPC and Heterologous Human Liver Cells, HHLivC). These technologies have resulted in the development of three different cell products, HepaStem and H2Stem (progenitor/stem cells) and Heparesc (mature hepatocytes). Promethera specializes in the development of therapeutic options for the treatment of a broad variety of liver diseases. These range from orphan indications, such as rare inborn metabolic diseases including urea cycle disorders (UCD) to large indications such as acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF), and nonalcoholic steatohepatits (NASH)/fibrosis.

Promethera Biosciences is a spin-off of the Walloon Region-based Université catholique de Louvain (UCL) and was founded in 2009 by Prof. Dr. Etienne Sokal and Sopartec, the tech transfer office (TTO) of UCL. Promethera is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium with a U.S. based operation and a GMP compliant manufacturing facility in Durham, NC, US. For more information, visit www.promethera.com.

