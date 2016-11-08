New managed service powered by Riverbed offers performance benefits to end users and creates a value-add revenue stream for Nuvias partners

Nuvias has teamed up with Riverbed Technologies to offer a unique service that delivers proactive monitoring, alerting and reporting for Riverbed SteelHead™ and SteelFusion™ solutions. The highly flexible and adaptable service provides recommendations to improve WAN acceleration performance, reduce problem resolution times, identify and isolate persistent performance issues and avoid unplanned expenditure to maximise ROI.

This Smart News Release features multimedia.

Lee Driscoll: "...a truly innovative next generation service.." (Photo: Business Wire)

Nuvias Managed Service seamlessly integrates with new or existing SteelHead or SteelFusion deployments. Through real-time analysis and detailed quarterly reports the service enables partners to help their customers optimise network traffic based on business priorities and demands, as well as provide vital forecasts based on existing and future system capacity.

Developed by industry leading consultants, exclusively for Riverbed SteelHead and SteelFusion solutions, the service provides a real-time visibility and reporting portal. The service also offers features such as availability monitoring, performance remediation and service reinstatement along with the continual management of all moves, additions, changes and deletions. The service is backed up by 24x7x365 direct access to an accredited Level 2 helpdesk, for partners without in-house consultancy and engineering expertise.

"We have worked closely with Riverbed to deliver a truly innovative, next generation service delivering real value for our partners and their customers," said Lee Driscoll, regional vice president North for Nuvias. "Nuvias is the most extensively resourced, qualified, experienced and successful Riverbed distributor in EMEA, so we are ideally positioned to support our partners with this exciting new range of specialist services."

Stephen Smith, vice president of global service provider partnerships at Riverbed Technologies, commented: "Riverbed specialises in providing solutions that help enterprises optimise the performance of their networks and the applications and services that run across them. Riverbed's SteelHead technology has been recognised as a Leader in 'Gartner's Magic Quadrant for WAN Optimisation' eight years running.

"Nuvias is a highly capable value added distribution partner of Riverbed's and I am delighted to see that they have developed a portfolio of white labelled services capabilities intended to complement our product portfolio and help our partners get to market faster with their own bundled managed service offers that meet and exceed their customers' expectations."

About Nuvias Group

Nuvias Group is the pan-EMEA, high value distribution business, which is redefining international, specialist distribution in IT. The company has created a platform to deliver a consistent, high value, service-led and solution-rich proposition across EMEA. This allows partner and vendor communities to provide exceptional business support to customers and enables new standards of channel success.

The Group today consists of Wick Hill, an award-winning, value-added distributor with a strong specialisation in security; Zycko, an award-winning, specialist EMEA distributor, with a focus on advanced networking; and SIPHON Networks, an award-wining UC solutions and technology integrator for the channel. All three companies have proven experience at providing innovative technology solutions from world-class vendors, and delivering market growth for vendor partners and customers. The Group has seventeen regional offices across EMEA, as well as serving additional countries through those offices. Turnover is in excess of US$ 330 million.

About Riverbed

Riverbed, at more than $1 billion in annual revenue, is the leader in Application Performance Infrastructure, delivering the most complete platform for the hybrid enterprise to ensure applications perform as expected, data is always available when needed, and performance issues can be proactively detected and resolved before impacting business performance. Riverbed enables hybrid enterprises to transform application performance into a competitive advantage by maximizing employee productivity and leveraging IT to create new forms of operational agility. Riverbed's 27,000+ customers include 97% of the Fortune 100 and 98% of the Forbes Global 100. Learn more at www.riverbed.com.

