University of Roehampton's Online MSc in Psychology Receives Accreditation From the British Psychological Society

LONDON, Nov. 8,2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Roehampton, London Online's MSc in Psychology programme has been accredited by the British Psychological Society (BPS), the representative body for psychology and psychologists in the UK that is responsible for the development, promotion and application of psychology for the public good.

"Achieving this recognition makes us very proud as we are one of the few online psychology programmes to receive this accolade; it underpins the rigour and value students and employers expect from the University of Roehampton, London Online," said Professor Clare Pickles, Vice President of Academic Affairs for the online programmes. "Gaining BPS accreditation helps graduates access a range of training, development and professional employment opportunities in psychology."

BPS accreditation is an independent mark of quality defined and delivered in partnership with psychologists, demonstrating that the quality standards in education and training are continually met. Graduates of the online MSc in Psychology programme will be eligible for Graduate Basis for Chartered Membership (GBC) of the BPS.

The Roehampton Online MSc in Psychology allows students to grow on a professional and personal level while developing psychological literacy that helps provide a new understanding of how to relate to their environments. Students benefit from a thematic learning framework and programme structure that enables different psychological disciplines to be applied to real-world contexts. They can also discover how to apply a range of research methodologies, and develop a strong understanding of how to put psychological research into practice.

For more information on the MSc in Psychology programme, visit https://online.roehampton.ac.uk/programmes/msc-in-psychology.

About the University of Roehampton, London Online

Located in London, the University of Roehampton has a proud history that dates back 175 years. Today, working professionals from more than 150 countries have chosen to study online and earn a quality education assured by the UK government's Quality Assurance Agency.

Roehampton Online believes that learning is a life-changing and lifelong journey that provides access to a brighter future, and offers a range of online masters programmes that have been designed to enrich students' knowledge and help them develop practical skills that can be applied immediately and promote career advancement. For information about Roehampton's online programmes, visithttps://online.roehampton.ac.uk. These programmes are provided in partnership with online learning expert, Laureate Online Education. For more information about Laureate, visitwww.laureate.net.