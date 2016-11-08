Healthcare Analytics Market Growing at 27% CAGR to be Worth $24.55 Billion by 2021 Dominated by North America

PUNE, India, November 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global healthcare analytics market is forecast to reach $24.55 billion by 2021 from $7.39 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 27.1% during (2016-2021) driven by increasing government initiatives to enhance EHR adoption, rising pressure to curb healthcare spending and need for improved patient outcomes, availability of big data in healthcare, rise in venture capital investments and technological advancements.

Complete report on healthcare analytics/medical Analytics market spread across 318 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with 323 tables and 55 figures is now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/208654-healthcare-analytics-medical-analytics-market-trends-global-forecasts-to-2017.html .

North America is poised to be fastest-growing region in the healthcare analytics market from 2016 to 2021. High growth in this market is attributed to factors such as growing federal healthcare mandates to curb rising healthcare costs and provide quality care; increasing regulatory requirements; growing EHRs adoption; and rising government initiatives to focus on personalized medicine, population health management, and value-based reimbursements.

The use of analytics in precision and personalized medicine, increasing focus on value-based medicine and cloud-based analytics, increasing number of patient registries, and emergence of social media and its impact on the healthcare industry provide significant growth opportunities in the market. However, lack of skilled professionals, high cost of analytics solutions, and operational gaps between payers and providers may hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Various initiatives are being taken by governments across the globe to increase adoption of HCIT. In the U.S. various federal mandates such as the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA) and the implementation of EHRs and ICD-10 code sets are encouraging healthcare organizations to adopt EHRs, and enhance information exchange between various health systems. Moreover, government and private organizations in developed and emerging countries are providing funds to the startups in healthcare analytics market. Such initiatives boost the healthcare analytics market during the forecast period.

The healthcare analytics market is a highly fragmented market, with several big and emerging players. Key market players include IBM Corporation (U.S.), Optum, Inc. (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), SAS Institute, Inc. (U.S.), Allscripts Health Solutions (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), MedeAnalytics, Inc. (U.S.), Inovalon (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Verisk Analytics (U.S.), and Health Catalyst (U.S.). Order a copy of "Healthcare Analytics/ Medical Analytics Market by Application (Clinical, RCM, Claim, Fraud, Supply Chain, HR, PHM), Type (Prescriptive), Component (Service, Software), Delivery (On-premise, Cloud), End User (Hospital, Payer, ACO, TPA) - Forecasts to 2021" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=208654 .

The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help firms, garner greater market shares. Firms purchasing the report can use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market shares.

On a related note, another research on Healthcare IT Solutions Market Forecast to 2020 says, the global healthcare IT market is poised to reach USD 228.79 billion by 2020 at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period (2015 to 2020). Along with the market size for various HCIT solutions, this dashboard also provides benchmarking of more than 30 leading players in the global Healthcare IT market on the basis of their product offerings and geographic presence. It also provides details on the strategic developments of more than 180 HCIT solution providers during 2011 to April 2016. Companies like McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.), Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), and Carestream Health (U.S.) have been profile in this research report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/669305-healthcare-it-solutions-market-tracker-by-product-ehr-pacs-interoperability-healthcare-analytics-telemedicine-crm-market-size-adoption-trends-competitive-landscape-market-share-analysis-product-portfolio-assessment-forecast-to-2020.html .

Explore more reports on Healthcare market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/healthcare/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 100+ leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd floor, metropole, Next to inox theatre, Bund garden road,

Pune-411001

Maharashtra, India.

Tel: +1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsnreports.com



Connect With Us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReportsnReports/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsreports

G+ / Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/111656568937629536321/posts

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml