EXCHANGE NOTICE 8.11.2016 MINI FUTURES



COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 9.11.2016



2 warrants issued by Danske Bank A/S will be listed as of 9.11.2016. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 8.11.2016 MINI FUTUURIT



WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 9.11.2016



2 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 9.11.2016. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Danske Bank A/S. Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=603470