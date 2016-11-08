EXCHANGE NOTICE 8.11.2016 MINI FUTURES
COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 9.11.2016
2 warrants issued by Danske Bank A/S will be listed as of 9.11.2016. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 8.11.2016 MINI FUTUURIT
WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 9.11.2016
2 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 9.11.2016. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Danske Bank A/S. Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=603470
COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 9.11.2016
2 warrants issued by Danske Bank A/S will be listed as of 9.11.2016. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 8.11.2016 MINI FUTUURIT
WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 9.11.2016
2 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 9.11.2016. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Danske Bank A/S. Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=603470