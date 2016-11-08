EXCHANGE NOTICE 8.11.2016 STRUCTURED BONDS



STRUCTURED BONDS LISTING ON 9.11.2016



1 structured bond issued by SG ISSUER will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 9.11.2016. Please find structured bond identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 8.11.2016 LAINAT



LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 9.11.2016



1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 9.11.2016 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii SG ISSUER. Lainan perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=603472