HONG KONG, Nov 8, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - To explore intellectual property-related business, the sixth Business of Intellectual Property Asia (BIP Asia) Forum will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) on 1-2 December. Three other SME-oriented fairs: InnoDesignTech Expo, World SME Expo and the Hong Kong International Franchising Show, will be held concurrently from 1 to 3 December at the HKCEC to help SMEs grasp business opportunities.Raymond Yip, Deputy Executive Director, HKTDC, said the four events cover areas including design, technology, entrepreneurship, operation management, brand promotion and intellectual property. He said that the combined impact of the fairs provides SMEs with a highly effective one-stop value-adding platform for enhancing their competitiveness and all-round development.IP in the innovation eraOrganised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Design Centre, this year's BIP Asia Forum adopts the theme of "IP in the Innovation Era". The event is expected to attract more than 2,400 IP professionals and industry leaders. CY Leung, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, will be joined by Wang Binying, Deputy Director General, World Intellectual Property Organization, Yi Xiaozhun, Deputy Director General, World Trade Organization and Deng Yingjun, Deputy Director General, Office of General Affairs of Patent Office, State Intellectual Property Office of the People's Republic of China, at the opening session. During the forum, more than 80 guest speakers will share their expertise and experiences from various IP perspectives.BIP Asia will comprise three plenary sessions, with two happening on the first day. The first, "Growth and Opportunities: The Next IP Development in Asia", features IP leaders Dr Song Liuping, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Huawei Technologies Co, Ltd; and Dr Uwe Over, Corporate Vice President, Head of IP and Associate General Counsel, Henkel AG & Co KGaA. The second plenary session, "The Future is Open: Managing and Commercialising IP Assets", will bring together Roger Martin, Senior Vice President and Chief IP Strategist, Qualcomm Incorporated; Kenneth S Korea, Senior Vice President and Head of US IP Center, Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd; and Dr Udo Meyer, DE, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Intellectual Property, BASF SE to share their views on the trends on open innovation.On the second day of the forum, the plenary session "Looking into China's 13th Five-Year Plan: New Opportunities in the Innovation Era" will welcome Yang Guoxin, Deputy Division Director, Planning and Statistics Division of Planning and Development Department, State Intellectual Property Office of the People's Republic of China; Wang Yueping, Deputy Managing Director, Energy Service Division, CGN CLP Energy Services (Shenzhen) Co, Ltd; and Dr Raymond Leung, Founder and Chairman of Altai Technologies Ltd and Founding Chairman and Strategy Advisor of Amperex Technology Ltd (ATL) to analyse the IP opportunities arising from China's 13th Five-Year Plan.Technological innovation is closely linked to intellectual property. The debut Global Tech Summit will be held on the opening day of BIP Asia, where representatives from research institutes and technology enterprises, such as cherrypicks, Siemens, Hanson Robotics, Vitargent and VeriFi (Hong Kong), will explore global technology trends and share success cases of technology breakthroughs. More than 15 breakout sessions will be organised covering four broad areas: IP Practical Tips, IP Market Insight, Industry-specific IP and Quick Guide to IP Basics. Hot-button issues such as IP portfolio management, IP financing, Brexit and start-up IPs will be discussed.At the exhibition area of the forum, more than 80 exhibitors, including the World Intellectual Property Organization as well as large international technology corporations, top-tier research centres and universities and IP service providers, such as Marks & Clerk, China Patent Agent and Deacons, will provide on-site consulting services."Urbanovation" at InnoDesignTech ExpoThe 12th InnoDesignTech Expo will include the Trade Hall and Inspiration Hall, gathering a record of around 450 exhibitors from 22 countries and regions. Under the theme "Urbanovation", the Inspiration Hall will explore how design and innovation becomes a key driving force to urban lifestyle and development. Under the categories of smart architecture, smart infrastructure, smart mobility and smart lifestyle, exhibits and interactive games will showcase how creative solutions can solve social problems. Featured displays include the new-generation aluminium mobile home "ALPOD", curated by James Law Cybertecture, Tesla Model X electric car and the innovative home design of "Checkered Playroom Oasis" as well as service robots, 3D food printing, AR and VR experiences.Chicago, this year's partner city of the InnoDesignTech Expo, will bring its unique design style to the event under the theme "Chicago Made". A number of regions with strong design and innovation including Victoria (Australia), Hessen (Germany), Bali (Indonesia), Chungnam (Korea) and Southern Sweden will also bring local innovative designs, products and commercial solutions to the expo.Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region* is once again sponsoring the "Hong Kong Creative Force" in the Inspiration Hall. The zone showcases a series of outstanding local creations, including those from cross-discipline collaborative projects "Love Seat", "Urban Playroom", "Urban Oasis", and successful cases of brand upgrading and new media promotions. The Hong Kong Maker Club will also join the expo again to present the fruits of Hong Kong makers such as Sophie IV solar-powered car and robot boxing league.The Trade Hall will feature a number of thematic zones where one-stop commercial solutions using innovative designs and technology will be showcased. A number of leading Hong Kong creative media companies will demonstrate the latest technology at the all-new "AR & VR Zone". An AR & VR experience area will enable visitors to try the technology first-hand and learn how it can be applied across different sectors.On-site demonstrations at the "3D Printing Solutions Zone" will include the printing of precious metals, food and prosthetics. The "Global Innovation Zone" will feature more than 100 inventors showcasing innovations from different sectors. About 70 local start-up companies will gather at the "Creative and Tech Start-up Zone" to connect with potential business partners and investors. And the Retro Spot is where entrepreneurs will be able to "Get in the Ring" to pitch their creative ideas and commercial applications to judges and the audience.During the fair, 15 thematic seminars and workshops will be held under the thematic tracks of "Creativity for Business", "Innovation for Business" and "Start-up Ventures". Major topics include "How Creativity Empowers Brand Management?", "Global Design Trends", "Immersive Marketing with Virtual Reality", "Smart Data and Innovative Marketing" and "Dialogue with Creative Minds".Everything small businesses need at World SME ExpoThe 16th World SME Expo provides small- and medium-sized enterprises with a wide range of business solutions and supporting services, helping SMEs explore new opportunities. This year, the Opportunities Hall will feature a dedicated "Belt and Road Zone", where more than 40 exhibitors from 13 Belt and Road countries including India, Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia will showcase the latest developments and partnership opportunities in their respective countries. The Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association will introduce economic and trade cooperation zones and industrial parks in Malaysia, Laos, Egypt and Belarus that have been set up using mainland investment. It will also explore the local investment market and analyse investment conditions in different markets. The Solutions Hall will continue to provide SMEs with a range of practical business solutions including e-tailing services, IT services as well as government, institutional and operational support.The seminar series continues to be a highlight of the World SME Expo. More than 30 seminars and workshops will be held this year, including "Innovation & Branding - The New Breed of SMEs", organised by the HKTDC and the Trade and Industry Department, where new leading SMEs will discuss ways to develop products and services, adjust business operation models and forge a successful brand transformation.The series "Embracing The Latest Trend of E-Commerce" will welcome industry experts from Google, LinkedIn and Baidu to introduce mobile apps, social media trends and digital marketing strategies.Renowned entrepreneurs at the event will include Quincy Wong, Chairman, Convoy Global Holdings Ltd, who will discuss ways to lift business performance through innovative ideas; Vincent Tsui, Chief Marketing Officer, Next Digital Ltd, will share promotional strategies for SMEs and artist Skye Chan will share her experience of opening an e-tailing shop. Business matching services and networking events will be arranged to help visitors explore more business opportunities.Expanding business with franchisingFollowing its successful launch last year, the Hong Kong International Franchising Show returns to provide a one-stop platform for companies and entrepreneurs to look for franchising brands, find business partners and pick up top franchising tips. The show will feature more than 100 exhibitors from around the world bringing such brands as American pizza chain Papa John's Pizza, Trendyland Studio, which specialises in selling Disney products and providing Disney-themed photography services, as well as the local food and beverage brand KamCha. New exhibiting brands include the Canadian specialty coffee brand Cafe Cafe, the football training system Coerver Coaching, international courier intermediary company InXpress and Hong Kong's School of Creativity.The show offers numerous franchising opportunities in different sectors with "Catering", "Non-Catering" and "International" zones to help companies match with partners and expand their business.A new seminar series "Advice from the Wise" will debut this year, featuring industry experts from the United States, Japan, Korea, Australia and the Chinese mainland to share tips for entering the mainland market, new operating ideas for the catering sector and how to develop domestic services (such as supervisory care, football training, courier service and laundry) into franchises. The "Round Table Meeting" will analyse the latest franchising trends in Asia-Pacific region, including Singapore, Australia, Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, the mainland and Hong Kong. BIP Asia Forum, InnoDesignTech Expo, World SME Expo and the Hong Kong International Franchising Show are events of the Innovation and Intellectual Property Week. InnoDesignTech Expo, World SME Expo and Hong Kong International Franchising Show are open to industry players and the public with free admission.Photo Download: http://bit.ly/2fjcr75Media Registration:Media may register on-site with their business cards and/or media identification.To view press releases in Chinese, please visit http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tc.* Disclaimer: Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. 