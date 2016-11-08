Market conditions are challenging, and investors are facing a hard time with lots of volatility over the course of the last 24 months. Gold, for instance, rallied strongly this year until right after the Brexit. Likewise, crude oil doubled in price this year after it went through its steepest collapse in history. What can we expect next year? In other words, are which investment ideas do we see for 2017? To answer that question, we identified 5 assets with an amazing chart setup. Before looking into the details though we have to say that markets will probably not be an easy read in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...