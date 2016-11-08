The transaction details for the off-exchange transactions in the release dated November 04, 2016 11:39 AM GMT included errors which have now been corrected. The sentence should read: (1) volume: 1,168,901, unit price: 2.09370 euro, (2) volume: 87,500, unit price: 2,09400 euro.
The corrected release reads:
CITYCON OYJ: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
Regulatory News:
CITYCON OYJ (HEX:CTY1S) Stock exchange release 4 November 2016 at 13.30 hrs
Person subject to the notification requirement
name: Gazit-Globe Ltd. (legal person)
position: closely associated person
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
name: Chaim Katzman
position: Chairman of the Board of Directors
Issuer: Citycon Oyj, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206
Notification reference: 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206_20161104085836_3
1) Transaction
Date: 2 November 2016
Venue: off-exchange transactions (XOFF)
Nature of the transaction: acquisition
Instrument
Share (CTY1S), ISIN FI0009002471
Transaction details
(1) volume: 1,168,901, unit price: 2.09370 euro
(2) volume: 87,500, unit price: 2,09400 euro
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 1,256,401
volume weighted average price: 2.09452 euro
2) Transaction
Date: 2 November 2016
Venue: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: acquisition
Instrument
Share (CTY1S), ISIN FI0009002471
Transaction details
volume: 15,000
unit price: 2.09400 euro
Aggregated transactions
total volume: 15,000
volume weighted average price: 2.09400 euro
In total, all acquisitions reported above are 1,271,401 Citycon shares.
Helsinki, 4 November 2016
CITYCON OYJ
Contacts:
Citycon
Anu Tuomola, General Counsel
Tel. +358 50 414 3280
anu.tuomola@citycon.com