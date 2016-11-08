The transaction details for the off-exchange transactions in the release dated November 04, 2016 11:39 AM GMT included errors which have now been corrected. The sentence should read: (1) volume: 1,168,901, unit price: 2.09370 euro, (2) volume: 87,500, unit price: 2,09400 euro.

The corrected release reads:

CITYCON OYJ: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

CITYCON OYJ (HEX:CTY1S) Stock exchange release 4 November 2016 at 13.30 hrs

Person subject to the notification requirement

name: Gazit-Globe Ltd. (legal person)

position: closely associated person

Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer

name: Chaim Katzman

position: Chairman of the Board of Directors

Issuer: Citycon Oyj, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206

Notification reference: 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206_20161104085836_3

1) Transaction

Date: 2 November 2016

Venue: off-exchange transactions (XOFF)

Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument

Share (CTY1S), ISIN FI0009002471

Transaction details

(1) volume: 1,168,901, unit price: 2.09370 euro

(2) volume: 87,500, unit price: 2,09400 euro

Aggregated transactions

total volume: 1,256,401

volume weighted average price: 2.09452 euro

2) Transaction

Date: 2 November 2016

Venue: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)

Nature of the transaction: acquisition

Instrument

Share (CTY1S), ISIN FI0009002471

Transaction details

volume: 15,000

unit price: 2.09400 euro

Aggregated transactions

total volume: 15,000

volume weighted average price: 2.09400 euro

In total, all acquisitions reported above are 1,271,401 Citycon shares.

Helsinki, 4 November 2016

CITYCON OYJ

