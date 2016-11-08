Dongfeng Race Team Announces Participation in Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18

WUHAN, China, Nov. 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 7, 2016, Dongfeng Motor Corporation officially announced exclusive title sponsorship for the Dongfeng Race Team in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18, one of the world's top sailing events. It is the second time for Dongfeng to participate in this competition as the only Chinese entry.

During the press conference, French sailor Charles Caudrelier -- who led the team to the third place in the 2014-15 race -- was again appointed skipper of Dongfeng race team, saying, "It is a great honor to be the skipper of the Dongfeng team again."

Mr. Caudrelier went on to say he expected a new record in the new edition.

Su Ke, executive secretary of the Chinese Yachting Association, said, "The Dongfeng Race Team has made a positive contribution to Chinese ocean sailing; we hope that in the new edition, the team will train more Chinese ocean sailors."

Yang Qing, VP of Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd., said, "We hope that by taking part in the Volvo Ocean Race, we can develop Dongfeng's business overseas, which is a large part of our long term global development strategy."

In recent years, Dongfeng Motor Corporation's sales volume has enjoyed sustainable growth. According to the latest Fortune 500, in 2016, Dongfeng Motor Corporation moved up 28 spots to 81st place with revenue of USD82.817 billion, and ranked 16th among Chinese enterprises on the list. Meanwhile, Dongfeng Motor Corporation has been in the world's top 200 of the "Fortune" 500 for seven consecutive years.

Dongfeng Motor Corporation's title sponsorship of the Dongfeng Race Team for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 will continue to expand its global influence through the event. Moreover, driven by the "The Belt and Road Initiative", Dongfeng will consolidate its results scored in the previous race and enhance the brand world influence of the Dongfeng.

The Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 begins on October 22, 2017 in Alicante, Spain, and continues for eight months, with 11 landmark stopovers across five continents before finally ending in The Hague, Netherlands.



