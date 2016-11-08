Risen Energy Clarifies Recent Events





NINGHAI, China, Nov. 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Risen Energy Co., Ltd, a tier 1 manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products, today announced that one of its cell production workshops has been affected by fire.

The fire occurred at a utility area within the cell manufacturing facility in their Tashan Industrial Zone, Meilin Site, on the evening of November 6, 2016, with no casualties occurring. The affected section is currently shut down while the Company assess the extent of the damage along with local government and expert agencies. The Company carries property insurance for its facilities, as well as additional insurances to protect from similar unforeseen events. At this time, the Company anticipates recovering its position of disruption imminently, with their other facilities in Meiqiao absorbing the disruption with minimal effect to efficiency, and no disruption to customer deliveries.

Unfortunately there are many incorrect rumours and misleading images circulating on social media and other mediums that misrepresent the extent of the localised fire. These irresponsible and inaccurate representations cause undue concern for customers and cause potential damage to the Company. The Company will continue to maintain its close information flow with its customers to minimise the extent of the thoughtless misrepresentations.

As a result of the Company's manufacturing structure, and the minimal impact from this disruption, the Company expects to fulfil its module delivery commitments and maintain the anticipated volume deliveries for the end of 2016 and onwards.











