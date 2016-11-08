

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against most major currencies in the early European session on Tuesday, as investor sentiment rose amid rising speculation that the Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will become the next U.S. President.



The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is currently up 0.07 percent or 5.07 points at 6,811, France's CAC 40 index is up 0.07 percent or 3.34 points at 4,464 and Germany's DAX is up 0.08 percent or 8.09 points at 10,465.



However, investors nervously await election results due later in the day.



In other economic news, data from Destatis showed that Germany's industrial production fell a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.8 percent month-over-month in September, reversing a 3.0 percent climb in August, which was revised up from a 2.5 percent rise reported earlier.



That was well above the 0.2 percent slight drop expected by economists.



German exports fell by less-than-expected 0.7 percent in September from August, when it grew 3.4 percent. Shipments were expected to drop 0.8 percent. Likewise, imports slid 0.5 percent following a 1.9 percent rise in August. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent fall.



As a result, the trade surplus dropped slightly to a seasonally adjusted EUR 21.3 billion compared to a EUR 21.6 billion in August.



On an annual basis, exports growth eased sharply to 0.9 percent from 9.9 percent. At the same time, imports fell 1.4 percent, in contrast to a 5.2 percent rise in the prior month. The trade surplus increased to EUR 24.4 billion from EUR 22.3 billion in the previous year.



In the Asian trading today, the euro held steady against its major rivals.



In the European trading, the euro rose to 1.1056 against the U.S. dollar and 115.49 against the yen, from early lows of 1.1029 and 115.11, respectively. If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.12 against the greenback and 117.00 against the yen.



Against the Swiss franc, the euro advanced to 1.0775 from an early near 3-1/2-month low of 1.0752. The euro may test resistance near the 1.09 region.



Against the Australian, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro edged up to 1.4362, 1.5081 and 1.4781 from early lows of 1.4284, 1.5025 and 1.4752, respectively. The euro is likely to find resistance around 1.46 against the aussie, 1.54 against the kiwi and 1.49 against the loonie.



Meanwhile, the euro fell to 0.8891 against the pound, from an early high of 0.8914. The euro may test support near the 0.86 region.



Looking ahead, U.K. NIESR GDP estimate for October, U.S. NFIB small business index for October, Canada housing starts for October and building permits for September are set to be published.



At 7:45 am ET, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is expected to speak on current economic conditions and monetary policy, in New York.



At 11:20 am ET, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri is expected to speak at the Atlantic Institute for Market Studies, in Halifax, Canada.



At 12:00 pm ET, Andy Haldane, the chief economist and the executive director of monetary analysis and statistics at Bank of England will be speaking at Launch of the Investment Association Diversity Project, in London.



