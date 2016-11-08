CASTLE ROCK, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCQB: WFCF)

Third quarter revenue up 10% year over year to $3.3 million from $3.1 million

Third quarter net income up 24% year over year to $225,000 from $181,600; tenth consecutive profitable quarter

Nine-month revenue up 13% year over year to $8.6 million from $7.6 million

Nine-month net income up 27% year over year to $481,900 from $380,600

Strong balance sheet: $4.2 million cash and cash equivalents; 4.4:1 current ratio





Where Food Comes From, Inc. (d.b.a. IMI Global, Inc.) (OTCQB: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2016.

"Where Food Comes From continues to achieve double-digit, year-over-year revenue and earnings growth and to generate solid cash flows from operations," said John Saunders, chairman and CEO. "Our strategy of positioning the Company as a single-source provider of multiple, complementary verification solutions across a variety of commodities is paying dividends in the form of new customer wins and a widening moat around the business. Our unique ability to offer customers the convenience and cost savings of bundled services represents a critically important competitive advantage for us. Going forward, we intend to build on that advantage through a combination of organic initiatives and M&A activity designed to add new verification standards and commodity coverage and to expand our geographic footprint."

Third Quarter Results

Third quarter revenue increased 10% to $3,344,200 from revenue of $3,052,900 in the same quarter last year. Verification services revenue increased 11% to $2,948,900 from $2,655,800, reflecting a growing customer base and the addition of new verification service offerings. Product revenue (cattle identification tags) increased slightly to $380,400 from $371,700. Other revenue decreased 41% to $14,900 from $25,400 a year ago.

Gross profit in the third quarter increased 9% year over year to $1,601,400 from $1,473,800. Gross margin was flat year over year at 48%. Selling, general and administrative expense as a percent of revenue improved to 37% in the third quarter from 38% in the same quarter last year.

Income from operations in the third quarter increased 20% to $361,600 from $302,300 in the same quarter last year. Net income attributable to Where Food Comes From, Inc. increased 24% to $225,000, or $0.01 per share, compared to $181,600, or $0.01 per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Nine-Month Results

Revenue for the first nine-months of 2016 increased 13% to $8,589,600 from $7,613,300 in the same period last year. Verification services revenue increased 17% to $7,665,600 from $6,576,800 year over year. Product revenue decreased 10% to $856,000 from $951,600 a year ago due to a strong US dollar and a decline in beef-related verifications due to lower cattle prices. Other revenue decreased 20% to $68,000 from $85,000 in the same period last year.

Gross profit through nine months increased 13% to $4,126,100 from $3,636,200 a year ago. Gross margin was 48%, unchanged from the same period a year ago. Selling, general and administrative expense as a percent of revenue improved to 40% from 41% year over year.

Operating income increased 38% year over year to $713,900 from $515,800. Net income attributable to Where Food Comes From, Inc. increased 27% to $481,900, or $0.02 per share, from $380,600, or $0.02 per share, in the same period last year.

The Company generated $1,210,600 in net cash from operations through the first nine months of 2016 versus $1,383,200 over the same period a year ago.

Balance Sheet

The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance at September 30, 2016, increased 12% to $4,245,000 from $3,781,400 at 2015 year-end. Working capital increased to $4,526,100 with a current ratio of 4.4:1.

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (d.b.a. IMI Global) is America's trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. The Company supports more than 10,000 farmers, ranchers, processors, retailers, distributors and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services through its IMI Global, International Certification Services, Validus Verification Services, and Sterling Solutions units. In addition, the Company's Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program utilizes the verification of product attributes to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase through product labeling and web-based information sharing and education. Visit www.wherefoodcomesfrom.com for additional information.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual events could differ materially from the Company's predictions. Important factors that could cause actual events to vary from predictions include those discussed in our SEC filings. Specifically, statements in this news release about industry leadership and competitive advantage; the Company's ability to continue winning new customers, widen the moat around the business, and continue producing financial results similar to those described in this press release; the Company's ability to add new commodity coverage, new verification standards and expand its geographic footprint; and demand for, and impact and efficacy of, the Company's products and services on the marketplace, are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of factors, including availability of capital, personnel and other resources; competition; governmental regulation of the agricultural industry; the market for beef and other commodities; and other factors. Financial results for the third quarter are not necessarily indicative of future results. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect new information or developments. For a more extensive discussion of the Company's business, please refer to the Company's SEC filings at www.sec.gov.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2016 2015 2016 2015 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Revenues Service revenue $ 2,948,945 $ 2,655,792 $ 7,665,590 $ 6,576,781 Product sales 380,393 371,699 855,986 951,556 Other revenue 14,908 25,417 68,023 84,999 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total revenue 3,344,246 3,052,908 8,589,599 7,613,336 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Costs of revenue Labor and other costs of services 1,522,203 1,362,800 3,973,299 3,403,398 Costs of products 220,599 216,298 490,162 573,759 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total costs of revenue 1,742,802 1,579,098 4,463,461 3,977,157 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Gross profit 1,601,444 1,473,810 4,126,138 3,636,179 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,239,834 1,171,513 3,412,211 3,120,379 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Income from operations 361,610 302,297 713,927 515,800 Other expense (income): Interest expense 649 380 1,347 1,253 Other expense (income), net 1,008 (2,242) (2,623) (6,721) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Income before income taxes 359,953 304,159 715,203 521,268 Income tax expense 135,000 92,000 264,950 213,285 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net income 224,953 212,159 450,253 307,983 Net loss (income) attributable to non- controlling interest - (30,549) 31,605 72,584 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net income attributable to Where Food Comes From, Inc. $ 224,953 $ 181,610 $ 481,858 $ 380,567 =========== =========== =========== =========== Net income per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 =========== =========== =========== =========== Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 =========== =========== =========== =========== Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 23,772,967 23,813,295 23,817,980 23,791,825 =========== =========== =========== =========== Diluted 23,929,011 23,981,133 23,969,134 23,972,897 =========== =========== =========== =========== Where Food Comes From, Inc. Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, 2016 2015 -------------- -------------- ASSETS (unaudited) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,245,049 $ 3,781,397 Accounts receivable, net 1,423,856 1,110,052 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 181,365 154,912 -------------- -------------- Total current assets 5,850,270 5,046,361 Property and equipment, net 668,982 157,950 Intangible and other assets, net 1,643,895 1,760,199 Goodwill 1,279,762 1,279,762 Deferred tax assets - 231,452 -------------- -------------- Total assets $ 9,442,909 $ 8,475,724 ============== ============== LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 471,969 $ 417,836 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 351,592 92,574 Customer deposits 109,773 77,784 Deferred revenue 386,849 194,087 Short-term debt and current portion of notes payable - 7,846 Current portion of capital lease obligations 4,033 4,634 -------------- -------------- Total current liabilities 1,324,216 794,761 Capital lease obligations, net of current portion 16,764 1,776 Notes payable and other long-term debt, net - 8,365 Lease incentive obligation 160,734 - Deferred tax liabilities, net 33,498 - -------------- -------------- Total liabilities 1,535,212 804,902 -------------- -------------- Contingently redeemable non-controlling interest - 936,370 -------------- -------------- Stockholders' equity: Common stock 23,984 23,822 Additional paid-in capital 8,317,506 7,446,634 Treasury stock (357,563) (177,916) Accumulated deficit (76,230) (558,088) -------------- -------------- Total Equity 7,907,697 6,734,452 -------------- -------------- Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,442,909 $ 8,475,724 ============== ==============

