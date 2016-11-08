THE COLONY, TX--(Marketwired - November 08, 2016) - Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) ("Quest"), a leader in sustainability, recycling, and environmental and resource management, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Ray Hatch, will present at the upcoming Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference at the InterContinental in Dallas, TX.

Mr. Hatch's is scheduled to present Wednesday, November 16 at 4:55 p.m., with one-on-one meetings scheduled throughout the day.

A webcast of the company's presentation will be available November 16 on the Quest Resource webpage. The webcast and presentation will also be archived and accessible on the website for at least 90 days following the conference.

Investors attending the conference who would like to meet Mr. Hatch or learn more about Quest should contact their IDEAS Investor Conference representative or John Liviakis Investor Relations at 415-389-4670 .

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside" and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management.

In the past few months alone, Quest:

Brought in new clients representing up to $100M in potential additional annualized revenue

Hired a new Chief Operating Officer with 20 years of experience streamlining operations, increasing efficiencies and maximizing margins

Launched a new business intelligence platform that delivers a high level of accessibility, agility and deeper analytical insights to support business decision-making needs of customers with complex operations

Added a new board member with robust experience in sustainability and investor relations

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest provides businesses with one-stop management programs to reuse, recycle, and dispose of a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables generated by their businesses. Quest's comprehensive reuse, recycling, and proper disposal management programs are designed to enable regional and national customers to have a single point of contact for managing a variety of waste streams and recyclables. Quest also operates environmentally based social media and online data platforms that contain information and instructions necessary to empower consumers and consumer product companies to recycle or properly dispose of household products and materials. Quest's directory of local recycling and proper disposal options empowers consumers directly and enables consumer product companies to empower their customers by giving them the guidance necessary for the proper recycling or disposal of a wide range of household products and materials, including the "why, where, and how" of recycling.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future operating results, future financial position, business strategy, objectives, goals, plans, prospects, and markets, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include that Quest recently added new clients representing up to $100M in potential additional annualized revenue, that Quest's new Chief Operating Officer has 20 years of experience streamlining operations, increasing efficiencies and maximizing margins, that Quest's recenty launched new business intelligence platform delivers a high level of accessibility, agility and deeper analytical insights to support business decision-making needs of customers with complex operations and that its newest member of the board has a robust experience in sustainability and investor relations. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and speak only as of such date. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in or incorporated by reference into this press release reflect our views as of the date of this press release about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, results, performance, or achievements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including competition in the environmental services industry, the impact of the current economic environment, and other factors detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015.

