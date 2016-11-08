AerCap (NYSE:AER):

Net income for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2016 was:

$225.6 million and $682.0 million on a reported basis

$310.6 million and $903.9 million on an adjusted basis

Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2016 were:

$1.22 and $3.55 on a reported basis

$1.68 and $4.71 on an adjusted basis

Highlights

143 aircraft transactions executed in the third quarter of 2016, including 26 widebody transactions.

99.8% fleet utilization rate for the third quarter of 2016.

6.1 years average remaining lease term.

95% of new aircraft deliveries through 2018 have been leased.

~$2.3 billion of sales closed in the first nine months of 2016 with a total of ~$3 billion expected for 2016.

$9 billion of available liquidity.

Adjusted debt/equity ratio of 2.7 to 1.

$46.91 book value per share.

Repurchased 6.2 million shares in the third quarter of 2016 for $234.4 million and 21.0 million shares year to date through November 4, 2016.

Board authorized a $250 million Share Repurchase Program, which will run through March 31, 2017.

Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap, commented, "We are delighted to report another quarter of strong earnings, evidencing the consistency of our earnings power and our excellent operational performance. During the third quarter, we generated $1.22 of earnings per share or $1.68 on an adjusted basis. We are on track to complete $3 billion of asset sales in 2016, which has enabled us to announce an additional share repurchase authorization of $250 million, bringing our 2016 total authorizations to $1.15 billion and our cumulative repurchase authorizations over the past 18 months to $1.9 billion. AerCap continues to generate high levels of excess capital and our approach to capital deployment is designed to maximize long-term value for shareholders."

Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results

Reported net income of $225.6 million, compared with $293.9 million for the same period in 2015. Reported earnings per share (diluted) of $1.22, compared with $1.48 for the same period in 2015. Reported net income and reported earnings per share were primarily impacted by sales of older aircraft during 2015 and 2016, which reduced average lease assets and lease income, as well as lower net gain on sale of assets. During the third quarter of 2016, we recognized non-recurring income from net insurance proceeds which was offset by non-recurring, largely non-cash charges resulting from our decision to accelerate the downsizing of AeroTurbine. Reported earnings per share was favorably impacted by a lower number of outstanding shares as a result of share repurchases completed in 2015 and the first nine months of 2016.

net income of $225.6 million, compared with $293.9 million for the same period in 2015. earnings per share (diluted) of $1.22, compared with $1.48 for the same period in 2015. Adjusted net income of $310.6 million, compared with $327.0 million for the same period in 2015. Adjusted earnings per share (diluted) of $1.68, compared with $1.64 for the same period in 2015. Adjusted net income and earnings per share were primarily driven by the same factors as reported net income and earnings per share, except the pre-tax results at AeroTurbine, including restructuring related expenses.

net income of $310.6 million, compared with $327.0 million for the same period in 2015. earnings per share (diluted) of $1.68, compared with $1.64 for the same period in 2015.

Net Income/Earnings Per Share

Set forth below are the details to reconcile reported net income to adjusted net income and reported earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share, including the specific adjustments.

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2016 2015 % increase/

(decrease) 2016 2015 % increase/

(decrease) (U.S. dollar amounts in millions

except share data) (U.S. dollar amounts in millions

except share data) Net income $225.6 $293.9 (23 $682.0 $914.5 (25 Adjusted for: Maintenance rights related expenses 12.0 25.7 (53 107.9 64.1 68 AeroTurbine pre-tax results including restructuring related expenses 73.0 (1.5 NA 109.8 (9.3 NA Mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps 1.6 10.6 (85 20.2 18.2 11 ILFC transaction and integration related expenses 2.6 NA 8.1 NA Income tax impact of above adjustments (1.6 (4.3 (63 (16.0 (7.8 105 Adjusted net income $310.6 $327.0 (5 $903.9 $987.8 (8 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 Reported earnings per share diluted $1.22 $1.48 (18 $3.55 $4.38 (19 Adjusted for: Maintenance rights related expenses 0.07 0.13 (46 0.56 0.31 81 AeroTurbine pre-tax results including restructuring related expenses 0.39 (0.01 NA 0.57 (0.04 NA Mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps 0.01 0.05 (80 0.11 0.09 22 ILFC transaction and integration related expenses 0.01 NA 0.04 NA Income tax impact of above adjustments (0.01 (0.02 (50 (0.08 (0.04 100 Adjusted earnings per share diluted $1.68 $1.64 2 $4.71 $4.74 (1

Third quarter 2016 net income decreased 23% on a reported basis and 5% on an adjusted basis compared with the same period in 2015, and third quarter 2016 earnings per share decreased 18% on a reportedbasis and increased 2% on an adjusted basis over the same period in 2015. Both reported and adjusted net income and earnings per share were primarily impacted by sales of older aircraft during 2015 and 2016, which reduced average lease assets and lease income, as well as lower net gain on sale of assets. During the third quarter of 2016, we recognized non-recurring income from net insurance proceeds and incurred non-recurring, largely non-cash charges resulting from our decision to accelerate the downsizing of AeroTurbine. Reported and adjusted earnings per share were favorably impacted by a lower number of outstanding shares as a result of share repurchases completed in 2015 and the first nine months of 2016.

Adjusted net income reflects, among other items, expensing the maintenance rights asset over the remaining economic life of the aircraft as compared to expensing this asset during the remaining lease term as reflected in reported net income. The maintenance rights asset represents the difference between the actual physical condition of the former ILFC aircraft at the acquisition date and the value based on the contractual return conditions in the lease contracts. The difference between the two methods has no economic impact as it is non-cash and equalizes over time.

At the end of 2015, we made the decision to restructure and downsize the AeroTurbine business, after the completion of which, AeroTurbine would only provide services to support AerCap's aircraft leasing business. Following the decision to downsize AeroTurbine and in order to present AerCap Holdings N.V. earnings relating to the core aircraft leasing business, adjusted net income excludes AeroTurbine-related income and losses. We believe adjusted net income may further assist investors in their understanding of our operational and financial performance. Refer to Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release for details relating to the adjustments.

Revenue and Net Spread

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2016 2015 % increase/

(decrease) 2016 2015 % increase/

(decrease) (U.S. dollar amounts in millions) (U.S. dollar amounts in millions) Lease revenue: Basic lease rents $1,088.0 $1,164.6 (7 $3,333.6 $3,487.0 (4 Maintenance rents and other receipts 91.9 81.1 13 313.2 219.1 43 Lease revenue 1,179.9 1,245.7 (5 3,646.8 3,706.1 (2 Net gain on sale of assets 22.4 51.6 (57 79.8 139.9 (43 Other income 23.8 25.5 (7 57.0 103.5 (45 Total Revenues and other income $1,226.1 $1,322.8 (7 $3,783.6 $3,949.5 (4

Basic lease rents were $1,088.0 million for the third quarter of 2016, compared with $1,164.6 million for the same period in 2015. The decrease was primarily due to sales of older aircraft during 2015 and 2016, which reduced average lease assets. Our average lease assets for the third quarter of 2016 were $34.6 billion, compared with $36.4 billion for the same period in 2015.

Maintenance rents and other receipts were $91.9 million for the third quarter of 2016, compared with $81.1 million for the same period in 2015.

Net gain on sale of assets for the third quarter of 2016 was $22.4 million, relating to 36 aircraft sold and four aircraft reclassified to finance leases, compared with $51.6 million for the same period in 2015, relating to 12 aircraft sold and one aircraft reclassified to finance leases. The decrease was primarily due to the timing and composition of asset sales.

Other income for the third quarter of 2016 was $23.8 million, compared with $25.5 million for the same period in 2015. Other income for the third quarter of 2016 included non-recurring income from net insurance proceeds, partially offset by non-recurring, non-cash charges resulting from our decision to accelerate the downsizing of AeroTurbine.

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2016 2015 % increase/

(decrease) 2016 2015 % increase/

(decrease) (U.S. dollar amounts in millions) (U.S. dollar amounts in millions) Basic lease rents $1,088.0 $1,164.6 (7 $3,333.6 $3,487.0 (4 Interest expense 273.9 282.9 (3 839.2 825.5 2 Adjusted for: Mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps (1.6 (10.6 (85 (20.2 (18.2 11 Adjusted interest expense 272.3 272.3 0 819.0 807.3 1 Net interest margin, or net spread $815.7 $892.3 (9 $2,514.6 $2,679.7 (6

As shown in the table above, adjusted interest expense was $272.3 million in the third quarter of 2016 and 2015.

Net spread was $815.7 million in the third quarter of 2016, a 9% decrease compared with the same period in 2015. The decrease was impacted by the higher average cost of debt and the cost associated with holding higher amounts of liquidity. Our average cost of debt increased primarily due to the issuance of new longer-term bonds to replace shorter-term ILFC notes, which had lower reported interest expense as a result of ILFC acquisition purchase accounting.

Selling, general and administrative expenses breakdown: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2016 2015 % increase/

(decrease) 2016 2015 % increase/

(decrease) (U.S. dollar amounts in millions) (U.S. dollar amounts in millions) Share-based compensation expenses $25.6 $25.1 2 $76.3 $75.2 1 AeroTurbine selling, general and administrative expenses 9.9 15.8 (37 35.4 48.8 (27 AerCap selling, general and administrative expenses 45.3 50.3 (10 142.5 153.7 (7 Total selling, general and administrative expenses $80.8 $91.2 (11 $254.2 $277.7 (8

The decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses quarter over quarter was due to the AeroTurbine downsizing as well as other expense reductions.

Other Expenses

Asset impairment was $15.1 million for the third quarter of 2016, compared to $7.9 million for the same period in 2015. Asset impairment recorded in the third quarter of 2016 primarily related to lease terminations and amendments for four aircraft, for which we retained maintenance-related balances and recognized $20.3 million of maintenance rents. Leasing expenses were $128.7 million for the third quarter of 2016, compared with $133.0 million for the same period in 2015. Transaction, integration and restructuring related expenses were $29.0 million for the third quarter of 2016, compared with $2.6 million for the same period in 2015. Transaction, integration and restructuring related expenses in the third quarter of 2016 represented non-recurring, largely non-cash charges resulting from our decision to accelerate the downsizing of AeroTurbine. In the third quarter of 2015, these expenses were related to the acquisition of ILFC.

Effective Tax Rate

AerCap's effective tax rate was 16.5% during the third quarter of 2016, compared to 13.5% for the same period in 2015. The increase in our effective tax rate was primarily due to a valuation allowance related to the AeroTurbine losses recognized during the third quarter of 2016. AerCap's effective tax rate was 14.5% during the nine months ended September 30, 2016, compared to 13.5% for the same period in 2015. The effective tax rate for the full year 2015 was 13.9%. The effective tax rate in any year is impacted by the source and amount of earnings among AerCap's different tax jurisdictions.

Book value per share: September 30, 2016 December 31, 2015 % increase/

(decrease) over

December 31, 2015 (U.S. dollar amounts in millions except share data) Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity $8,369.5 $8,349.0 0 Ordinary shares outstanding 181,743,634 200,342,204 (9 Unvested restricted stock (3,327,489 (3,030,724 10 Ordinary shares outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock) 178,416,145 197,311,480 (10 Book value per ordinary shares outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock) $46.91 $42.31 11

Financial position: September 30,

2016 December 31,

2015 % increase/

(decrease) over

December 31, 2015 (U.S. dollar amounts in millions except d/e ratio) Total cash (incl. restricted) $2,653.0 $2,822.5 (6 Total assets 41,797.8 43,749.5 (4 Debt 27,997.9 29,641.9 (6 Total liabilities 33,370.8 35,323.7 (6 Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity 8,369.5 8,349.0 0 Total equity 8,427.0 8,425.8 0 Adjusted debt (*) 25,019.9 26,488.8 (6 Adjusted equity (*) 9,177.0 9,175.8 0 Adjusted debt/equity ratio (*) 2.7 to 1 2.9 to 1 (7 (*) Refer to Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release for details relating to the adjustments

As of September 30, 2016, AerCap's portfolio consisted of 1,607 aircraft that were owned, on order or managed (including aircraft owned by AerDragon, a non-consolidated joint venture). The average age of our owned fleet as of September 30, 2016 was 7.6 years and the average remaining contracted lease term was 6.1 years.

Share Repurchase Program

We have authorized a $250 million share repurchase program, which will run through March 31, 2017. Repurchases under the program may be made through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions in accordance with applicable U.S. federal securities laws. The timing of repurchases and the exact number of shares of common stock to be purchased will be determined by the Company's management, in its discretion, and will depend upon market conditions and other factors. The program will be funded using the Company's cash on hand and cash generated from operations. The program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release

The financial information presented in this press release is not audited.

The following is a definition of non-GAAP measures used in this press release. We believe these measures may further assist investors in their understanding of our operational performance.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share. These measures are determined by adding an adjustment for maintenance rights related expense, non-cash charges related to the mark-to-market gains and losses on our interest rate caps and swaps, an adjustment for the AeroTurbine results, including AeroTurbine restructuring related expenses, and ILFC transaction and integration related expenses, in each case during the applicable period, to U.S. GAAP net income. The average number of shares is based on a daily average.

In connection with the ILFC transaction, we have recognized maintenance rights intangible assets associated with existing leases on the legacy ILFC aircraft and we are expensing these assets during the remaining lease terms. The adjustment for maintenance rights related expense represents the difference between expensing the maintenance rights intangible assets on a more accelerated basis during the remaining lease terms (as in the Company's reported net income) as compared to expensing these assets on a straight-line basis over the remaining economic life of the aircraft (as in the Company's adjusted net income).

We use interest rate caps and swaps to allow us to benefit from decreasing interest rates and protect against the negative impact of rising interest rates on our floating rate debt. Management determines the appropriate level of caps and swaps in any period with reference to the mix of floating and fixed cash flows from our leases, debt and other contracts. We do not apply hedge accounting to our interest rate caps and some of our swaps. As a result, we recognize the change in fair value of these interest rate caps and swaps in our income statement during each period.

During the fourth quarter of 2015, we made the decision to restructure and downsize the AeroTurbine business. After completion of the downsizing, AeroTurbine will only provide services to support AerCap's aircraft leasing business. Following the decision to downsize AeroTurbine and in order to present AerCap Holdings N.V. earnings relating to the core aircraft leasing business, adjusted net income reflects an adjustment for AeroTurbine results, including AeroTurbine restructuring related expenses.

Adjusted net income excludes non-recurring expenses of $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2015 and $8.1 million for the first nine months of 2015, both relating to the ILFC transaction and integration. We recorded no expenses related to the ILFC transaction and integration during the third quarter of 2016 or the first nine months of 2016.

Additionally, adjusted net income includes the income tax impact of the above adjustments

In addition to U.S. GAAP net income and earnings per share, we believe these measures may further assist investors in their understanding of our operational performance in relation to past and future reporting periods. A reconciliation of reported net income to adjusted net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015 is presented in a table under the Net Income/Earnings Per Share section of this press release.

Adjusted debt/equity ratio. This measure is the ratio obtained by dividing adjusted debt by adjusted equity.

Adjusted debt means consolidated total debt less cash and cash equivalents, and less a 50% equity credit with respect to certain long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted equity means total equity, plus the 50% equity credit relating to the long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted debt and adjusted equity are adjusted by the 50% equity credit to reflect the equity nature of those financing arrangements and to provide information that is consistent with definitions under certain of our debt covenants.

September 30,

2016 December 31,

2015 (U.S. dollar amounts in millions except

d/e ratio) Debt $27,998 $29,642 Adjusted for: Cash and cash equivalents (2,228 (2,403 50% credit for long-term subordinated debt (750 (750 Adjusted debt 25,020 26,489 Equity $8,427 $8,426 Adjusted for: 50% credit for long-term subordinated debt 750 750 Adjusted equity 9,177 9,176 Adjusted debt/equity ratio 2.7 to 1 2.9 to 1

Net interest margin, or net spread (refer to second table under Revenue and Net Spread section of this press release). This measure is the difference between basic lease rents and interest expense, excluding the impact of the mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps. We believe this measure may further assist investors in their understanding of the changes and trends related to the earnings of our leasing activities. This measure reflects the impact from changes in the number of aircraft leased, lease rates, utilization rates, as well as the impact from changes in the amount of debt and interest rates.

Conference Call

In connection with the earnings release, management will host an earnings conference call today, Tuesday, November 8, 2016, at 9:00 am Eastern Time. The call can be accessed live by dialing (U.S./Canada) +1 719 325 4746 or (International) +353 1 246 5621 and referencing code 5192367 at least 5 minutes before start time, or by visiting AerCap's website at www.aercap.com under "Investor Relations".

The webcast replay will be archived in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website for one year. For further details and to register for this event please email: aercap@instinctif.com.

For further information, contact John Wikoff: +31 20 655 9661 (jwikoff@aercap.com) or Mark Walter (Instinctif Partners): +44 20 7457 2020 (aercap@instinctif.com).

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of September 30, 2016, 1,607 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Singapore, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/aercapnv.

AerCap Holdings N.V. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2016 December 31,

2015 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $2,228,019 $2,403,098 Restricted cash 424,998 419,447 Trade receivables 69,744 106,794 Flight equipment held for operating leases, net 30,876,515 32,219,494 Maintenance rights intangible and lease premium, net 2,422,875 3,139,045 Flight equipment held for sale 343,432 71,055 Net investment in finance and sales-type leases 753,785 469,198 Prepayments on flight equipment 3,281,197 3,300,426 Other intangibles, net 409,968 461,006 Deferred income tax assets 162,029 161,193 Other assets 825,238 998,743 Total Assets $41,797,800 $43,749,499 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $1,093,991 $1,239,199 Accrued maintenance liability 2,923,205 3,185,794 Lessee deposit liability 881,637 891,454 Debt 27,997,884 29,641,863 Deferred income tax liabilities 474,056 365,380 Total liabilities 33,370,773 35,323,690 Ordinary share capital €0.01 par value, 350,000,000 ordinary shares authorized as of September 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015; 187,847,345 and 203,411,207 ordinary shares issued and 181,743,634 and 200,342,204 ordinary shares outstanding (including 3,327,489 and 3,030,724 unvested restricted stock) as of September 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively 2,282 2,457 Additional paid-in capital 4,487,270 5,026,993 Treasury shares, at cost (6,103,711 and 3,069,003 ordinary shares as of September 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively) (257,872 (146,312 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,131 (6,307 Accumulated retained earnings 4,146,969 3,472,132 Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity 8,369,518 8,348,963 Non-controlling interest 57,509 76,846 Total Equity 8,427,027 8,425,809 Total Liabilities and Equity $41,797,800 $43,749,499

AerCap Holdings N.V. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine Months ended September 30, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenues and other income Lease revenue $1,179,849 $1,245,689 $3,646,751 $3,706,105 Net gain on sale of assets 22,397 51,576 79,841 139,883 Other income 23,814 25,542 56,982 103,553 Total Revenues and other income 1,226,060 1,322,807 3,783,574 3,949,541 Expenses Depreciation and amortization 439,905 459,669 1,357,803 1,371,284 Asset impairment 15,077 7,912 70,179 15,355 Interest expense 273,905 282,855 839,182 825,474 Leasing expenses 128,675 132,951 439,224 396,104 Transaction, integration and restructuring related expenses 28,976 2,623 45,117 8,099 Selling, general and administrative expenses 80,750 91,191 254,244 277,729 Total Expenses 967,288 977,201 3,005,749 2,894,045 Income before income taxes and income of investments accounted for under the equity method 258,772 345,606 777,825 1,055,496 Provision for income taxes (42,711 (46,658 (112,784 (142,494 Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method 4,317 (4,550 9,060 (542 Net income $220,378 $294,398 $674,101 $912,460 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest 5,249 (481 7,879 2,061 Net income attributable to AerCap Holdings N.V. $225,627 $293,917 $681,980 $914,521 Basic earnings per share $1.24 $1.49 $3.61 $4.44 Diluted earnings per share $1.22 $1.48 $3.55 $4.38 Weighted average shares outstanding basic 181,710,294 197,264,160 188,752,244 206,054,934 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 185,326,517 199,215,352 191,874,286 208,568,730

AerCap Holdings N.V. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Nine Months ended September 30, 2016 2015 Net income $674,101 $912,460 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,357,803 1,371,284 Asset impairment 70,179 15,355 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 41,657 34,322 Amortization of lease premium intangibles 15,217 17,689 Amortization of fair value adjustment on debt (265,520 (348,377 Accretion of fair value adjustment on deposits and maintenance liabilities 40,188 59,215 Maintenance rights write off 484,059 396,007 Maintenance liability release to income (308,810 (78,769 Net gain on sale of assets (79,841 (139,883 Deferred income taxes 107,808 138,558 Restructuring related expenses 33,588 Other 110,125 88,230 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables 73,745 (20,108 Other assets 151,999 5,310 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (60,306 (45,063 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,445,992 2,406,230 Purchase of flight equipment (1,813,584 (2,029,973 Proceeds from sale or disposal of assets 1,828,122 1,086,513 Prepayments on flight equipment (602,363 (643,499 Collections of finance and sales-type leases 49,993 40,388 Movement in restricted cash (5,551 332,731 Other (13,198 (46,400 Net cash used in investing activities (556,581 (1,260,240 Issuance of debt 3,036,434 2,725,275 Repayment of debt (4,434,252 (3,441,730 Debt issuance costs paid (27,878 (22,801 Maintenance payments received 609,852 576,282 Maintenance payments returned (390,071 (415,698 Security deposits received 117,373 146,586 Security deposits returned (187,202 (108,124 Dividend paid to non-controlling interest holders (10,501 Repurchase of shares and tax withholdings on share-based compensation (778,868 (792,473 Net cash used in financing activities (2,065,113 (1,332,683 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (175,702 (186,693 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 623 (2,184 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,403,098 1,490,369 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $2,228,019 $1,301,492

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161108005557/en/

Contacts:

AerCap Holdings N.V.

For Media: Gillian Culhane, +353 1 636 0945

Vice President Corporate Communications

gculhane@aercap.com

or

For Investors: John Wikoff, +31 20 655 9661

Head of Investor Relations

jwikoff@aercap.com