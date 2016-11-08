GARDEN CITY, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Long Island Plastic Surgical Group is pleased to announce the expansion of the practice through the addition of two new surgeons. Dr. Michael R. Christy is an expert in post-trauma reconstructive surgery, particularly facial plastic surgery and craniomaxillofacial trauma reconstruction. Dr. Christy was on the team that conducted the world's most comprehensive facial transplantation at R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center (STC) in Baltimore in 2012. Dr. Finny George possesses highly specialized expertise in post-cancer reconstructive surgery, gained through training in microvascular surgery at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, as well as proficiency in other complex surgical problems. The arrival of these two highly skilled surgeons expands the range of expert services offered by LIPSG and reinforces the practice's position as the largest private plastic and reconstructive surgery practice in the United States.

"The arrival of these two highly skilled surgeons has expanded the practice's range of expert services and reinforces its position as the largest private plastic surgery practice in the United States," said Roger L. Simpson, MD, FACS, president of Long Island Plastic Surgical Group. "In addition, their expertise further enhances the quality of the LIPSG Plastic Surgery Residency Program, through which we train the next generation of surgeons to be the very best in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. We are deeply committed to providing advanced training in all aspects of this field of medicine, including the latest and most progressive treatment of patients with serious burns and those recovering from cancer and traumatic injuries."

Michael R. Christy, MD, MA, FACS

Mineola native Dr. Michael R. Christy, a board certified plastic surgeon, graduated from Chaminade High School, Drew University and Boston University School of Medicine. He completed a combined residency in General Surgery and Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York and a Hand and Microsurgery Fellowship at the University of Southern California and Los Angeles County Hospital. From 2004-2016, Dr. Christy was on the faculty of The Johns Hopkins Hospital/University of Maryland Combined Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Residency and the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center (STC) in Baltimore where he won numerous honors and awards including one for his part in the world's most comprehensive facial transplantation in 2012. A leader in the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery, Dr. Christy has an extensive record of research, publications and invited presentations. Dr. Christy performs the full range of cosmetic, plastic, and reconstructive procedures, and has special expertise in facial plastic surgery and craniomaxillofacial trauma and reconstruction. Dr. Christy currently resides in Woodbury, NY and will be working in the Garden City, East Hills and Babylon offices of LIPSG.

Finny George, MD

Dr. Finny George graduated from the highly competitive accelerated 7-year combined undergraduate/medical school program through CUNY Sophie Davis and SUNY Upstate Medical University, where he earned his Doctor of Medicine in 2006. He completed a residency in general surgery at the New York Medical College in Westchester and a research fellowship at the Institute of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery at NYU Langone Medical Center. Dr. George completed his plastic surgery residency in 2015 at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He obtained specialty training in reconstructive microsurgery through a fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. George specializes in cancer reconstruction using microvascular surgery, including breast reconstruction using the DIEP flap, and is an expert in facial reanimation for patients with facial paralysis, lymph node transfer for lymphedema and other complex surgical problems. Dr. George is a native of Bellerose, NY and now resides in Manhattan. He will be working in LIPSG's New York City, Garden City and East Hills offices.

Both surgeons also perform a range of cosmetic surgery procedures including facelift, rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, breast augmentation, liposuction and abdominoplasty.

About Long Island Plastic Surgical Group (LIPSG)

LIPSG comprises 20 plastic surgeons and is the oldest and largest private and academic plastic surgery practice in the United States. LIPSG's main facility is located in Garden City, NY, and the practice has additional offices in East Hills, Babylon, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Flushing, Huntington, and Lynbrook. LIPSG operates Deep Blue Med Spa, which offers clinically proven skin rejuvenation procedures, and Dr. STITCH, a 24/7 on-call service and hotline. LIPSG surgeons also do extensive international charity surgery work through their support of ReSurge International.

