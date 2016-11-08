OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) is pleased to announce that on October 31, 2016 it acquired a small equity position in Cliniconex Inc., an Ottawa-based patient outreach solutions vendor. Calian participated in a recently announced first round for Cliniconex with other seed investors, the Capital Angel Network and Wesley Clover International. As part of the investment, Scott Murray, Vice President of Calian Health Services, has been appointed to the Cliniconex Board of Directors.

A graduate of the L-Spark incubator and accelerator program, Cliniconex has already established integrations and reseller relationships with two of the largest electronic medical records (EMR) vendors in Canada and is growing sales at 35% per quarter. By using Cliniconex, providers can confidently grow their practices without increasing the administrative overhead of maintaining effective communications with their patients.

"Calian is excited to support the Cliniconex platform and the productivity enhancements it offers medical clinics. Calian prides itself on bringing leading-edge health solutions to our customers and our network of Primacy clinic health practitioners," said Scott Murray.

Launched in 2011, the Cliniconex SaaS platform boosts the productivity of medical clinics by automating patient outreach such as booking notifications, reminders, cancellations, surveys and preventative care reminders. Cliniconex not only reduces the administrative burden of these tasks but also facilitates better doctor-patient engagement.

"Healthcare is lagging behind almost every other sector when it comes to leveraging IT. Recently, however, we are seeing more openness to innovation in healthcare and investment in IT to help increase productivity, better engage with patients, and measure patient outcomes," says Anthony Mar, CEO of Cliniconex.

The global patient engagement market is estimated to grow to over $13 billion by 2019, according to a recent report from ReportsnReports. Traditional healthcare compensation has been on quantity more than quality and, with the inevitable transition to the latter, it is forcing both healthcare providers and payers to increasingly leverage patient engagement solutions.

"We are pleased to be supporting Ottawa-based innovation," said Kevin Ford. "This investment is not only local but supports Calian's growth pillars of customer diversification and service line evolution. While such investments are not normal course for Calian, as part of our growth strategy we will be looking to engage with our partners and target markets in new and innovative ways. This investment is representative of that new thinking and we look forward to working with and supporting the team at Cliniconex."

About Calian Health

Calian Health is one of Canada's largest national health services organizations with over 10 years of experience in the management of healthcare professionals and health programs, as well as the operation and management of primary care and occupational health clinics. With a network of over 1,500 healthcare professionals, Calian supports over six million patient visits per year at over 180 clinic locations across Canada. Calian's Primacy clinics are located in Loblaw grocery store locations all across Canada (including Real Canadian Superstore, Zehrs, Loblaws and No Frills).

About Calian

Calian employs over 2,700 people with offices and projects that span Canada, U.S. and international markets. The company's capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions. The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquartered in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains. Calian's Systems Engineering Division (SED) located in Saskatoon plans, designs and implements complex communication systems for many of the world's space agencies and leading satellite manufacturers and operators. SED also provides contract manufacturing services for both private sector and military customers in North America.

About Cliniconex

As an innovator in the e-heath space, Cliniconex provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions that act as a catalyst to help medical clinics provide better outcomes for their patients. Cliniconex solutions provide a holistic cycle of outreach that starts when an appointment is booked and continues well after the patient leaves the clinic. The solution not only reduces costs for clinics but is as a valuable solution to help the clinical staff determine which patients need specialized follow up. To learn more visit www.cliniconex.com or follow us on Twitter @cliniconex.

For investor information, please visit our website at www.calian.com, or contact us at ir@calian.com

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; the dependence on new product development; the impact of rapid technological and market change; the ability of Calian to integrate the operations and technologies of acquired businesses in an effective manner; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, particularly in emerging markets and including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. Additional risks and uncertainties affecting Calian can be found in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and its Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2015 on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. If any of these risks or uncertainties were to materialize, or if the factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information were to prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those that are expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein and our current objectives or strategies may change. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Contacts:

Kevin Ford

President and Chief Executive Officer

613-599-8600



Jacqueline Gauthier

Chief Financial Officer

613-599-8600



