WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- "We are going to bring real life experience and real leadership to this election. Our Party and our country need to focus on recovering our economic prosperity, create opportunities for young people, and restore optimism about our shared national future, I would like to build a better Canada," said Dr. Daniel Lindsay, who formally entered the leadership race for the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) today.

Dr. Lindsay will be holding a formal kick-off to his campaign in Winnipeg following the first leadership debate scheduled for November 9 in Saskatoon. Dr. Lindsay's campaign will focus on three core values: Improving Canada's competitiveness at home and internationally, developing a healthcare system and Canada Health Act that deals with today's realities, and providing our youth with tools they need to succeed in the 21st century.

A Committee of prominent Canadians, including Campaign Chair Dr. Francois Theriault of Quebec, was formed to support and promote the leadership bid of Dr. Lindsay for the CPC. The Committee will continue to assist in supporting Dr. Lindsay in reaching out to Conservative members across Canada. It is the committee's belief that Dr. Lindsay is uniquely positioned to unite and grow the party and in regaining the confidence of all Canadians in preparation for the next federal election.

Dr. Lindsay is a lifelong Conservative party loyalist and a distinguished senior physician and administrator. In his 35 year career, he has held many senior medical leadership positions, including the President of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba. Dr. Lindsay has significant business experience in establishing, growing and directing Diagnostic Services in Manitoba. Through his commitment to and appreciation for the Canadian Armed Forces, Dr. Lindsay served on five tours as a civilian medical specialist at the International Security Assistance Force Military Hospital in Kandahar during the war in the Afghanistan.

Dr. Lindsay believes that: "The Conservative Party is based upon common values that all Canadians share - the opportunity to succeed and be rewarded for hard work; to care for ourselves, our families and for those that are less fortunate; and to promote a government that respects and manages tax dollars prudently."

"I think it is important that I bring my experience and ideas to the leadership race in an attempt to engage the grassroots, encourage new membership and to prepare the Conservative Party for the next general election," said Dr. Lindsay.

"I worked alongside Dr. Lindsay in the Canadian-led Military Trauma Hospital in Kandahar and witnessed first-hand his ability to work under pressure in assisting our Canadian forces. We are in this race to win. I look forward to working with conservative members from Quebec and across Canada in building support for his campaign," said Dr. Francois Theriault.

