MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- The Board of Directors of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is pleased to announce that a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, has been declared on the outstanding common shares of the Corporation, payable on December 21, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2016. This dividend is designated to be an eligible dividend.

