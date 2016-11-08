Signs are beginning to emerge that momentum is building in Germany's PV power plant market segment. Since the country moved away from its FIT program for utility scale PV and rolled out its tender system, development in the sector has largely stalled. German solar distributor and project developer IBC Solar announced today that it has commissioned 23.5 MW of projects awarded under the tender program. The new PV power plant capacity was added across three sites. Germany launched its PV power plant tender program in April 2015. Across five rounds, 650 MW of capacity was awarded. Development of these projects, however, has been slow, with around 20% of the tendered projects having been installed to date - before the 23.5 MW announced by IBC Solar today. IBC Solar reports that it has plans to develop "several" projects in 2017, having been awarded 20 MW of capacity under tender in 2016. It currently has eight projects under developments, which ...

