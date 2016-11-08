

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen drifted lower against its key counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen was trading lower at 107.24 against the Swiss franc, down from an early high of 106.95.



The yen fell to weekly lows of 104.71 against the greenback and 78.33 against the loonie, off its early highs of 104.30 and 77.90, respectively.



The yen reversed from its previous highs of 115.11 against the euro and 129.27 against the pound, edging lower to 115.68 and 130.00, respectively.



If the yen extends slide, it may find support around 106.00 against the greenback, 117.00 against the euro, 131.00 against the pound, 109.00 against the franc and 80.00 against the loonie.



